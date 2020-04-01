Covid-19: Industry responds to viral threat

Insurance Age investigates how brokers and insurers are responding to the Covid-19 crisis, as Biba cancels its conference and the ABI comes under fire

Coronavirus had been an under the radar threat since the start of the year, with the UK watching from the sidelines as it tore through places such as Wuhan in China. As we moved into March it really began to bite the UK, with people forced to change work patterns, self-isolate and social distance.

The insurance implications arising from the Covid-19 outbreak are wide-ranging.

The bell tolls

The most symbolic emblem of the change was when Lloyd’s of London closed its underwriting room on 19 March ringing the Lutine Bell to signal the changes. The market continues to operate while the Lime St base is closed.

The first area to be really impacted, as one would expect as borders closed and flights were grounded, was travel.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) predicted the cost of claims in this sector could exceed the record in 2010 – £148m – when the Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull erupted creating an ash cloud which shut down flight paths.

The trade organisation estimated coronavirus could cost the industry £275m, with an expected 400,000 claims.

Mark Shepherd, ABI’s assistant director, head of general insurance policy, said: “At this unprecedented time, travel insurers are helping soften the financial blow for thousands of customers whose travel plans have been cancelled or disrupted by coronavirus.”

As the crisis became more apparent on 12 March, LV became the first of a number of providers to suspend travel cover for new customers.

Are you a key worker? Some staff in the financial services space have been identified as key workers with Biba’s Graeme Trudgill outlining the areas of relevance for brokers. Trudgill noted that out of the types specified by the regulator, the following could be of relevance to brokers: Individuals essential in the overall management of the firm, such as individuals captured by the Senior Managers Regime.

Individuals essential in the running of online services and processing.

Individuals essential in the running of branches and providing essential customer services, such as those dealing with consumer queries (including via call centres), client money and client assets and those maintaining access to cash and other payment services.

Individuals essential to the functioning of payments processing.

Individuals essential in the processing of claims and renewal of insurance.

Individuals essential in the operation of trading venues and other critical elements of market infrastructure.

Risk management, compliance, audit and other functions necessary to ensure the firm meets its customers’ needs and its obligations under the regulatory system.

Any individual that provides essential support to allow the functioning of the above roles, such as finance and IT staff.

But, it soon emerged that the real insurance bone of contention could be business interruption (BI).

Many businesses, which lost out as potential customers were asked by the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to stay at home and avoid social situations, turned to their BI cover in the hope it might plug the hole in their income. Later the order became more stringent with pubs, restaurants, cafes and non-essential shops forced to close.

BI bother

But, as businesses soon learned, most BI provision does not include pandemic cover.

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) was criticised for the tone of its message around this type of cover.

It stated on 17 March: “Irrespective of whether or not the government order closure of a business, the vast majority of firms won’t have purchased cover that will enable them to claim on their insurance to compensate for their business being closed by the Coronavirus.”

Later that day, after Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, confirmed that businesses with the right pandemic cover would receive payouts, the trade body reiterated that most organisations simply would not have purchased pandemic cover.

Insensitive

Industry commentator David Worsfold suggested that the ABI had been “blunt, insensitive and totally lacking in awareness of how insurance is perceived”.

He also warned that some brokers could find themselves in the firing line if they had failed to advise their clients properly.

The picture remains unclear as to how the situation will pan out as the crisis escalates in the UK. The most recent government announcement on 24 March suggested lockdown would last at least three weeks but some scientific advice suggests there may be some social distancing measures in place for much longer.

In the meantime, many brokers and insurers have adapted to ensure staff can work from home instead of coming in to the office, and call centres have begun to operate rotas to ensure staff can maintain social distancing.