The working from home diaries: Peter Robinson

Insurance Age finds out how Peter Robinson, managing director of Prizm Solutions, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Peter Robinson, managing director of Prizm Solutions.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I’m married with two kids living at home so I’m self-isolating at the office (all by myself) so I can get some work done with decent broadband!

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

I’ve worked from home several times in my career. You never switch off, because it’s always there and there is always something that needs doing. It can be incredibly lonely without the team banter!

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

We went paperless 14 years ago, thank goodness, and that has saved the day!

Going forward, we will be investing in more laptops and less desktop PCs because there is just more flexibility that way. We will also get a phone system that will work from the cloud so calls can be transferred easily between people at different locations.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Yes, I think systems will be more geared up to remote working rather than having to be ‘bastardised’ to make do, as they are at present.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Weak broadband, noise, kids, food, and nice weather. I came back to work and I am ‘Billy No Mates’ sitting here all by myself, trying to be productive!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

Three days per week I walk to and from work – a distance of two miles. The other days, I try and be more active when I do get home.

