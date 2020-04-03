The working from home diaries: Simon Mabb

Insurance Age finds out how Simon Mabb, managing director of Romero Insurance, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Simon Mabb, managing director of Romero Insurance.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I developed the coronavirus symptoms over the weekend before the lockdown, so I didn’t have much chance to prepare.

As I wasn’t very well, I have been isolating in the back bedroom at home and have been using the ironing board as a makeshift desk to put my laptop on!

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The main advantage is that it’s a short work to walk! The main challenge is that I can hear various Disney films in the background from time to time.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

I think the key is the quality of the people in your team. We have a great team, all pulling together to make this work. I’m really proud of them all.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

Yes, I think it will make people think about using technology more and travelling a little less.

It still works well being able to build face-to-face relationships and I think we won’t take those for granted as much.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Food. I don’t normally have a huge fridge full of food in the office like I do at home. You could eat all day if you wanted to!

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I have moved to an online training session instead of going for training at a gym, and I’m walking about the garden or on the trampoline with my daughter!

