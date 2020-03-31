The working from home diaries: Bryan Banbury

Insurance Age finds out how Bryan Banbury, managing director of Russell Scanlan, has adapted to changes in working practices amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

As the Covid-19 outbreak brings unprecedented change to way that we work, Insurance Age has caught up with some familiar faces in the insurance industry to see how they’ve adapted.

Today, we catch up with Bryan Banbury, managing director of Russell Scanlan.

What is your work from home situation and where is your work station?

I have my dual screens set up in what we call our ‘front room’, which is one half of a double garage we had converted a few years ago. I was already set up before this happened so, personally, it’s been quite straightforward.

What have you found to be the main advantages and challenges of working from home?

The advantages are not having to drive from Leicester to Nottingham which can be well over an hour each way, being a little more comfortable in quiet surroundings, and starting work earlier.

The challenges are that concentration later in the day tends to be affected, the lack of interactions with colleagues, it’s harder to interact generally with colleagues and, mentally, the fact that this is not just one day, it could be many weeks, makes it hard.

Any tips on keeping business running smoothly and efficiently during this period?

Keep up communication. We are using video conferencing and WhatsApp groups, and just generally trying to keep in touch with everyone.

Following the pandemic, do you anticipate remote working practices changing in the long term?

I think so. We will certainly embrace home working more when things get back to normal and also meeting insurers might be more by video conference rather than travelling. This may also apply to clients.

What have you found to be the biggest distraction at home?

Nothing specific, it’s concentration without others nearby. Usually, I work at home for a day a week to have the quiet time to attend to specific tasks, avoid the commute and just break the routine.

How are you getting your daily exercise?

I walk up and down in my lounge to complete my 8,000 steps per day. My treadmill is broken and I don’t like to go out as my wife has a lung condition.

