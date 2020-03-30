Editor's letter - April 2020
Stay safe and stay at home: The industry is still open for business as we all adjust to the coronavirus crisis
There has been only one story this month. The impact of the coronavirus crisis.
As I write this from home (well, actually my sister’s as I moved in to help with childcare) there is a rambunctious three year old yelling and running around the living room.
Many of you will be experiencing similar things as we do our best to adapt, socially distance, isolate and slow the spread of Covid-19, while also trying to work and keep our businesses going.
The key thing for everyone has been adapting to the new rules about working from home and not going out. The #stayathome hashtag and numerous pleas from medical staff highlight the importance of doing all we can to reduce the spread of the virus.
It is almost a miracle we produced this edition. In this case we decided to go digital only and hope this doesn’t disappoint anybody. The justification for this was that most copies will end up being delivered to empty offices.
We hope the content serves you well, despite the new format, and helps you navigate the current challenges. In addition to our coronavirus update we also analyse the Aon/Willis Towers Watson deal, offer an in-depth on liability and an interview with Vivek Banga of Polaris.
In the meantime stay safe and healthy. Hopefully next month we’ll be the other side of the curve.
