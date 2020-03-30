Blog: The implications of Covid-19 for brokers

Marcus Campbell and Graham Briggs of DAC Beachcroft discuss what brokers need to know to best protect their clients as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

The Covid-19 pandemic will have far reaching effects on almost all businesses. These issues will span a sectors, but with a particular focus on retail, hospitality, entertainment and travel.

The current situation gives rise to additional risks for brokers themselves and will bring into sharp focus their core duties in meeting their clients’ insurance demands and needs.

Claims

Insurance brokers have already been inundated with queries from their clients relating to the impact of Covid-19 and the extent that the losses they are suffering are insured. Common queries are likely to relate to travel, physical damage and business interruption and/or contingency insurance.

Policy wordings vary greatly across insurers and the type of risk that is being insured. A broker’s core duty is to understand their client’s business and obtain suitable cover.

Where cover for a loss is not sufficient, or excluded altogether, the advice given to policyholders may come under scrutiny. However, this should be viewed in the context of the client’s risk profile at the time – some businesses may not have considered pandemics as areas of high risk to their business.

Risks

In addition to the challenges brokers may face in dealing with insurance claims, they should also be mindful of potential risks in advising their clients moving forward.

From a practical perspective, most brokers, insurers and clients are likely to face a sustained period of home and remote working which will inevitably lead to a period of adjustment for the parties involved.

From a risk management perspective, it will be as important as ever that brokers ensure that detailed attendance notes are taken where calls (or other means of communication) are not recorded.

Cover

One of a broker’s core duties is to use reasonable skill and care to ensure that there is no gap in cover.

Brokers should be mindful that it may take longer than usual for policyholders to provide information and insurers may take longer to respond and seek additional information from previous renewals (for example, more in-depth questions concerning business continuity may be asked).

Brokers will, therefore, need to allow for ample time for the renewal process and it may also be necessary to seek short extensions of cover from insurers to allow for the renewal process to complete.

Business interruption

Brokers will be discussing the impact of Covid-19 on their clients’ businesses and the extent that insurance is available to help protect against future outbreaks of communicable diseases.

In relation to business interruption cover, brokers should be mindful of the need to consider what events will trigger cover.

They should also be aware of their duty to discuss the levels of cover required and advise a policyholder how business interruption is calculated and what indemnity period is required.

Considerations

A broker is also under a duty to ensure that a policyholder is aware of any onerous or unusual terms and any significant changes in policy terms at renewal. Policy wordings are likely to vary further between insurers and lines of business, so it is crucial that the broker understands, and explains to their clients, the scope of cover available in relation to Covid-19, or similar events.

In addition, and particularly in relation to small and medium-sized enterprises, the solvency of businesses is likely to be under greater scrutiny from insurers.

Brokers will need to remind their clients of their duty to provide a fair presentation of the risk and the consequences of failing to do so. Where businesses are struggling in light of the pandemic, limited cover may be available and this will need to be clearly explained to clients.

Brokers may also need to consider whether certain types of insurance are more relevant in light of Covid-19. Examples might include cyber cover due to an increase in cyber-attacks and directors’ & officers’ insurance to help protect against personal liability for directors if a company was to enter into administration or liquidation (notwithstanding the temporary suspension of wrongful trading claims).

Pandemic

To protect themselves from the risk of claims, brokers need to be carefully considering the practical and commercial implications of the pandemic on their clients.

Brokers are likely to find themselves advising more clients in relation to protecting against similar events and it is crucial that they can advise on the difference in terms and cover that may be available for a particular client.

They will also need to be aware that there may be increased scrutiny on policyholders from insurers and a tightening of some wordings, together with a reduced capacity in certain lines.

Marcus Campbell is a partner and Graham Briggs is a senior associate at international law firm DAC Beachcroft.