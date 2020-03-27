The Insurance Age Podcast: 27 March 2020

Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton, and content director, Jonathan Swift, discuss the top stories this week and talk about their own experience of the coronavirus lockdown.

The headlines this week were dominated by Covid-19.

Use the link to hear the Insurance Age team's thoughts and analysis.

Top five news stories for the week commencing 23 March 2020: