The Insurance Age Podcast: 27 March 2020
Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton, and content director, Jonathan Swift, discuss the top stories this week and talk about their own experience of the coronavirus lockdown.
The headlines this week were dominated by Covid-19.
Use the link to hear the Insurance Age team's thoughts and analysis.
You can also download the podcast to listen to later using the link in the player above or subscribe in iTunes and Google Podcasts.
Top five news stories for the week commencing 23 March 2020:
- Covid-19: Are you a key worker?
- Axa confirms position on coronavirus business interruption cover
- Covid-19: Confusion over rent guarantee insurance
- Danish regulator orders Gefion to stop writing business
- Covid-19: Government loan schemes open
Insurance Age editor, Sian Barton, and content director, Jonathan Swift, discuss the top stories this week and talk about their own experience of the coronavirus lockdown.
