The Blog Spot: Facing the challenges of Covid-19

Following the cancellation of Biba 2020 – a key meeting point for intermediaries - Sian Barton calls on brokers to use the sector’s famous relationships to push through this crisis.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has cancelled its May conference. An email went out to sponsors and delegates last night (24 March).

I think most of us were expecting this to happen. Indeed, some questioned why the decision didn’t come sooner.

Quite rightly, the trade body is putting the health of its delegates, sponsors and speakers ahead of its financial needs.

I believe it is the right call, given the circumstances that the Covid-19 pandemic has left us fighting, but it is still difficult news for everyone. Most of all, the Biba team who are all dedicated to serving the UK broker community.

It is hard to see this flagship event cancelled for the year. I think many of us were hoping it might be rescheduled to later in 2020.

Unlikely

The writing has been on the wall for a while with the government encouraging social distancing (in even stronger terms since last night). Biba made the call before the Prime Minister addressed the nation at 8.30pm last night about the more stringent measures.

Sponsor and major stand holder Axa had pulled out earlier this month, pre-empting the government measures.

Other events struggled as coronavirus began to take hold. The Chartered Insurance Institute’s President’s Dinner which took place on 12 March saw capacity reduced by about 75% as attendees u-turned on the event. The president was also forced to do a video address instead of attending in person.

Instead of postponing, Biba has decided to press ahead with 2021 and come back bigger and better.

We all hope there will be bigger occasions where we can all meet up, share insight and build the crucial relationships that sustain the insurance world before the end of this year. The Expo in November may well be a case in point, but who knows?

Community

What I would say during this period of difficulty and stress is that we must all pull together and keep communicating despite many events and networking opportunities being cancelled for the foreseeable future.

I am also certain that now a decision has been taken, the Biba team will be able to redouble their efforts in terms of lobbying for the broker community, who will now probably need them more than ever to fight their corner.

There are plenty of platforms that allow us to have video meetings face-to-face, such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, WhatsApp and FaceTime. It isn’t an exhaustive list but it shows how easily we can remain connected if we adapt how we work.

So, organise those remote meetings, catch up with friends and colleagues. Have a Friday Zoom meeting with a beer/wine or soft drink together. Let’s keep those relationships strong.

The message is that, despite the disappointment and cancellations, if we stick together even while apart, and continue to support the organisations that look after us, we will get through this and the broking community will come back stronger once this challenge is beaten.

Sian Barton is editor of Insurance Age