Covid-19: IUAD launches emergency appeal

Insurance Cares: Group said social isolation is an “enormous threat” to the 700,000 people over 70 living with dementia.

Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD) has launched an emergency fundraising appeal amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

IUAD said that social isolation practices triggered by the ongoing pandemic are an “enormous threat” to people living with dementia.

People over 70 have been advised to isolate for 12 weeks as a precautionary measure, and IUAD said that around 700,000 people in this age group are living with dementia.

The group encouraged members of the insurance industry to donate to the Alzheimer’s Society where possible.

Appeal

Chris Wallace, IUAD chair, said: “As an industry that exists to support people in times of crisis we simply cannot let people with dementia and their carers face this alone. We are asking you on their behalf to take action.

“However big or small, every donation will enable Alzheimer’s Society to continue to deliver online and phone services, a vital lifeline for people with dementia at this frightening and unprecedented time.”

Alice Hardy, head of development at the Alzheimer’s Society, added: “‘Our top priority is the wellbeing of everyone affected by dementia, which means that we have no choice but to suspend our face-to-face services to keep everyone as safe as possible from Covid-19.

“In its place, we must ramp up our services over the phone and online so that we can still reach the people who need us and respond to more people than ever before. Your support will mean we can do exactly that.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.