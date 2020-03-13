Covid-19: Brokers ban meetings and push remote working

Updated: The largest brokers in the UK revealed measures in place to protect staff and customers from coronavirus.

Brokers are taking a variety of measures to help staff and clients stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Although not all firms are doing the same thing a range of common measures have emerged including increasing the level of remote/home working, banning all non-essential travel, preventing staff travelling to affected areas, postponement of face-to-face meetings and self-isolation for people who have travelled to affected areas or have symptoms.

The responses follow the announcement by the UK government that it was asking people with symptoms to self-isolate and calling on people over 70 not to go on cruises.

The approach differs from many other countries which have already moved forward with measures such as banning large gatherings (see pic above produced by Newsnight on 12 March).

Insurance Age asked all UK brokers with a GWP of £100m or more how they were managing the crisis.

Disruption

Ardonagh said it was constantly reviewing its approach. A statement issued at 9am on 13 March outlined: “The Ardonagh Group has been working for some time to prepare its businesses for all potential outcomes amidst the disruption of the Coronavirus contagion.

“Our immediate priorities remain the physical and emotional well-being of our employees and ensuring that our client-facing brands are doing what they can to support customers through this sustained period of uncertainty.”

The broker said that plans were in place across its operating segments including Atlanta Group and Towergate “to manage employee absences, access to the wider network of over 80 offices, the efficiency and stability of the Group’s infrastructure and the ability for home working for a significant portion of our employee base”.

The spokesperson added: “Leadership teams and working groups led by senior managers are in place to support operational resilience and taking common-sense precautions with a view to ensuring the wellbeing of colleagues. We continue to review this approach on a daily basis in line with latest global developments and government guidance.”

Contingency

Gallagher is another broker encouraging its staff to work from home. It has reviewed contingency planning to ensure service is maintained.

Staff have full access to software house and e-trade platforms remotely and have also been asked to avoid in-person meetings in favour of video-conferencing and the telephone.

In addition it has stopped all business travel, both domestic and international and have asked any colleagues that have undertaken international travel for personal reasons that they should work from home for 14 days following their trip.

A spokesperson commented: “We have followed all government and WHO [World Health Organisation] guidelines since the virus emerged and kept our colleagues informed on further developments through regular communications at a global and regional level.”

Restriction

Marsh has also implemented a number of initiatives such as postponing Marsh-sponsored conferences and large internal meetings that require travel.

It is making decisions about large local gatherings of local colleagues and clients on a case-by-case basis based on requirements from local health authorities.

In addition it detailed it was:

Putting travel restrictions in place to affected areas, in line with health advice.

Any colleagues that have travelled to an affected area are being advised to inform their line managers and remain at home for 14 days.

A spokesperson for Marsh said: “The safety of our people, clients, and communities is always our top priority. As a result of the continued spread of the coronavirus, we have introduced a number of policies and precautions to maintain the health and safety of all of our colleagues."

Infrastructure

Hyperion said it was adopting a country-by-country approach and was following the advice of local governments. As part of this it confirmed that it has suspended non-essential business travel. It already uses “smart” remote working capability and expects this to continue.

The spokesperson also commented: “Alongside our wider Business Continuity Plans we have, over the last two years, made significant investment in our infrastructure to support changing ways of working, and as a result we are well positioned to continue to service our clients as usual in this developing situation whilst protecting our employees.”

Adapting

PIB suggested it was undertaking an “adaptable approach” through “prevention, monitoring and response” with the aim of ensuring staff welfare and client support.

Its response team is led by a team with experience of managing similar threats such as SARS and Avian Flu.

A spokesperson detailed: “To date, we are focused on ‘practical and proportionate’ decisions and actions. This includes keeping the lines of communication open and helping to raise awareness of the facts about Covid-19 across PIB.

“Therefore, colleagues can make informed decisions and take practical steps to reduce the risk of infection through hygiene measures or undertaking essential travel only, with international travel restricted, for example. We have also been clear on the steps that people should take if they develop symptoms at work or at home.”

The business is encouraging video and audio conferencing for meetings and training. However it has not yet instigated significant remote working but this will change if the current situation deteriorates.

Continuity

GRP's CEO designate, Mike Bruce, said the business was focused on delivering high levels of services to clients.A range of business continuity plans have been tested but not yet invoked.

He explained: "In the meantime, and following HMG guidance, face to face meetings and travel between offices are reduced to an absolute minimum, and video/tele conference used instead.

"Any staff showing any of the symptoms of or who have been in close contact with any individual exhibiting same, have been asked to self-isolate for at least seven days.”

GRP has established and tested facilities to support home working.

Bruce detailed: "We have advised our businesses where possible to split into two teams with half in the office and half home working, or splitting shifts across the working day to reduce the risk of exposure. However, we are giving managers leeway to make their own specific decisions with regards to staff welfare as a one size fits all approach may not be best for everyone.

"We continue to proactively monitor the situation and its impact on the Group, including listening carefully to announcements from the government, as well as comments from regulators, which will inform all our decisions going forward.”

Office closures?

Brightside Group is ramping up its home working capability in anticipation of enforced office closures.

Richard Beaven, chief operating officer for Brightside Group said: "To ensure we can continue to serve our customers and partners, the group is deploying new technology to enable home working and new collaboration tools to assist with communications. Our planning includes suitable protection for customers and their data, as well as the welfare of Brightside colleagues.”

Its priorities are the welfare of staff and ensuring clients remain on cover. Beaven continued: "We’ve implemented a number of measures already, including a ban on travel between our sites, a ban on face-to-face meetings, and a ban on external visitors in our our building. We are also stopping external face-to-face meetings.

"We are preparing for a scenario where it will become increasingly difficult for our colleagues to come to work and, as a result, there will be fewer colleagues available to work from the offices we have."

Beaven said all staff had been issued with a guide to help them manage their daily lives and that Brightside was listening carefully to government announcements and being guided by comments from regulators in its decision making.

Resilience

Clear Group also responded to Insurance Age outlining a number of initiatives across the business.

CEO Howard Lickens confirmed “pretty much all staff can work from home” although not all of them would have full functionality.

He added: “We are not banning external meetings but restricting to 'essential' meetings only; overnight travel to require director approval.

“We think we will be fairly resilient and will be testing our resilience over the coming days with the odd team working from home.”

He was “fairly confident” the business could still provide a good service across most eventualities and said it would be a test of business continuity planning.

All brokers in the table below were approached by Insurance Age. A-Plan and Bollington declined to comment.

UPDATES

Verlingue, which owns ICB and Finch, said in the event of an office closedown nearly all staff would be able to work from home and access all elements of its IT system including e-trade facilities. However, it did not specify if remote working was being encouraged.

A spokesperson said: "At present we have not banned staff from attending external meetings although we are closely monitoring this situation and are prepared to implement such a measure if required.

"We have stopped all international travel for the short term and are encouraging staff to take a common sense approach to UK domestic travel requirements and to find suitable alternative methods of client contact where possible."

The broker also flagged that is has a robust business continuity plan and its normal business operations would be unaffected in the event of travel restrictions or quarantine.

The remainder did not immediately respond to requests from Insurance Age.