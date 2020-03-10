A-Plan buys Cotters Insurance Brokers

The personal lines specialist has bought the Northampton-based SME commercial expert.

A-Plan Holdings has acquired Cotters Insurance Brokers which specialises in SME commercial insurance, adding to its expanding portfolio.

A-Plan detailed that Cotters Insurance Brokers was established in Northamptonshire in 1997, and has been servicing clients from all over the UK.

Cotters, which has around £8m of gross written premium, will continue to trade under its existing brand, with the management team and staff remaining in place and operating from their Northampton office.

Milestone

Carl Shuker, CEO of A-Plan Group commented: “This purchase marks another milestone for A-Plan and our growth ambitions. Cotters is an extremely well run brokerage, with high standards and a great team of people, and fits very nicely with our culture and values.

“We’re really looking forward to welcoming Richard, Sean and their team to the A-Plan Group and supporting them with their future growth plans.”

Richard Bailey and Sean Mabbutt, both directors of Cotters Insurance Brokers added: “We’re delighted to be part of this successful and expanding group. A-Plan’s client focused approach is a natural fit for the ethos on which our company has been built.

“The strength and reputation of A-Plan will allow us to continue expanding in our core sectors and delivering excellence and value to our customers.”

According to A-Plan this move takes the group to £170m of commercial GWP, with 28 commercial offices across the UK.

In 2019 A-Plan’s company results showed it spent £13.1m on book acquisitions including £9.4m on Jelf’s (now Marsh Commercial) personal lines business.

Prior to this in 2018 A-Plan also bought SME broker Oliver & Sanders and Endsleigh.

