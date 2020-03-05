Ethos Broking creates Midlands hub

The organisation has purchased Perry Appleton which is based in Rugby and controls £7m in GWP.

Ethos Broking has developed a foothold in the Midlands with the acquisition of Compass Network member, Perry Appleton for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2000 the Rugby-based business which is led by managing director Simon Leech, employs 14 members of staff and controls over £7m in GWP from its single office.

Focus

Commenting on the deal, Richard Tuplin, Ethos Broking MD said: “The Midlands have been an area of focus for us for a while now and from the first meeting I had with Simon, it was clear that the Perry Appleton team share the same passion as we do for supporting customers.

“Perry Appleton will play an important part in our strategy as we continue to grow our regional powerhouses across the UK and expand our presence throughout the Midlands.”

The business specialises in professional indemnity, commercial combined, property owners, motor fleet and high-risk liability. The existing workforce will join Ethos Broking as part of the deal and the office premises will be retained.

Presence

Perry Appleton’s MD Simon Leech added: “Becoming part of Ethos Broking will be of great benefit to our staff and clients. It was the natural home for us as it will allow us to focus on building our presence in the local community whilst at the same time offering our customers all the advantages of being part of the Ethos family.”

Ethos is the acquiring vehicle of Bravo Group and was formerly known as Broker Network Partners. Bravo Group also owns Broker Network and Compass. Bravo CEO Des O’Connor has indicated that he wants Ethos to control £300m in GWP by the end of 2020.

Compass became part of Bravo Group in 2018.

