GRP-owned Sagars buys Preston broker

Anderson Ashcroft has been bought for an undisclosed sum.

Sagar Insurance has acquired Anderson Ashcroft Insurance Brokers, a Preston-based commercial insurance broker.

It is the second deal for Sagars since it became part of Global Risk Partners in 2018. The broker bought Thomas Cook in 2019.

Anderson Ashcroft’s GWP was not disclosed.

John Meadows, chief executive of Sagars, confirmed the purchase of the business and said the deal has received regulatory approval.

Staff

All staff, including the two directors, John Anderson and Ian Ashcroft, will remain with the business after the transaction and the Preston office will stay open under the new ownership. The Anderson Ashcroft brand will also be kept.

Meadows said: “This is our second acquisition since we became part of GRP in 2018 and I’m delighted to welcome an experienced team that has built a high-quality brokerage serving the Preston area. I am confident that we can together deliver significant growth for the business.”

Anderson Ashcroft writes predominantly commercial lines, with a particular specialism in the freight forwarding and freight transport industries.

Springboard

John Anderson commented: “Sagars is a powerhouse in the East Lancashire area, and will provide us with the best possible springboard to grow and develop our client base in Preston and beyond. We look forward to being part of John’s team, with the product and service advantages that also comes with being in the GRP family.”

Mike Bruce, GRP’s group managing director, added: “This is our second deal since the announcement of Searchlight’s investment in GRP.”

Searchlight took a majority stake in GRP in February this year. The move saw founders Peter Cullum and David Margrett, alongside founding investor Penta Capital, retain minority stakes.

Pipeline

Bruce added: “Searchlight are very supportive of our M&A strategy and we have a strong pipeline of quality deals like Anderson Ashcroft. Sagars has gone from strength to strength following their acquisition of Thomas Cook, and under John Meadow‘s leadership has become a significant player in the region.”

He noted: “Lancashire is the second fastest growing region in the UK, outside London and the South East, with a high number of manufacturing and engineering businesses. These clients are right in our sweet spot, and I’m confident Anderson Ashcroft will add considerable value to the group.”

