Biba confirms conference still on amid coronavirus concerns

Exclusive: Balloonist Bertrand Picard and racing driver David Coulthard have been revealed as keynote speakers.

The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) is moving forward with its Manchester conference in May despite fears that the Covid-19 outbreak may cause large gatherings to be called off, Insurance Age can reveal.

Registration for the Biba event, which takes place on the 14 and 15 of May, opens today (5 March). The organisation told Insurance Age that the event was still set to take place.

The theme for 2020 is ‘The Year to Pioneer’.

Speakers

The trade body revealed the opening keynote speaker on Wednesday is himself a global pioneer. Dr Bertrand Piccard who travelled around the world, non-stop, in the Breitling Orbiter balloon, covering 28,000 miles in just under 20 days with no re-fuelling. Since then he has circumnavigated the globe in a solar-powered plane.

On the Wednesday afternoon delegates can also hear from the former CIA Clandestine Officer, writer and peace activist, Amaryllis Fox. Her book Life Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA was released in October 2019. The counter-terrorism expert will share her view on global conflict and Middle East tensions.

On Thursday morning, David Coulthard MBE, racing driver and Formula 1 TV presenter and analyst will address the main auditorium to talk about his life in the fast lane and his work with the Red Bull team.

Mental health

Finally, on Thursday afternoon, and following on from last year’s debate on mental health, a panel of high-profile speakers will talk about facing and overcoming obstacles.

Reggie Yates, an investigative documentary maker, will host Nicola Adams OBE, Britain’s first-ever female boxing gold medallist; former Special Forces soldier Ollie Ollerton; and Billy Monger the 20-year-old British racing driver who suffered a double amputation after a horrific crash in 2017, who will all discuss mental health.

Huw Edwards also returns as host for 2020.

Steve White, Biba CEO, said: “We look forward to welcoming brokers, insurers, suppliers and other bodies to Manchester to talk, network and learn. Never before have we faced more challenges, be it Brexit, climate events or wellbeing and now is the time for us to come together to look for suitable, pioneering solutions.

“We look forward to seeing you in Manchester.”

Seminars

In addition, there will be six seminars covering: Diversity & Inclusion; Big Beast Brokers; Intellectual Property; the Hard Market; Wellbeing and The Future of Regulation.

A new feature at this year’s exhibition is the Biba Knowledge Bar, which will allow delegates to talk to experts about maximising their data and making the most of their digital marketing. The area will be split into two sections: first a drop-in centre to meet the experts; and the second will be devoted to a series of learning sessions designed to increase a company’s online visibility.

Part of the government’s ‘battle plan’ to prevent the spread of the virus includes the possibility of cancelling large meetings including concerts and conferences.

Yesterday the World Health Organisation announced that the death rate from Covid-19 was 3.4%. At the time of writing more than 16,000 people in the UK had been tested for the virus and 85 had tested positive.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.