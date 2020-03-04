Biba takes action on FCA coronavirus warning

The trade body has pledged to support members as the regulator insists all firms must have contingency plans in place to deal with major issues such as Covid-19.

The British Insurance Brokers Association (Biba) has pledged to support its members amid the increasing spread of Covid-19, a coronavirus, in the UK following a statement from the Financial Conduct Authority.

A spokesperson told Insurance Age that it was monitoring government advice and intends to make members aware of the FCA warning.

The statement, which was published on the watchdog’s website today (4 March), said: “We expect all firms to have contingency plans in place to deal with major events. Alongside the Bank [of England] we are actively reviewing the contingency plans of a wide range of firms.

“This includes assessments of operational risks, the ability of firms to continue to operate effectively and the steps firms are taking to serve and support their customers.”

The FCA said it expects all firms to take reasonable steps to meet regulatory requirements such as entering orders and transactions promptly on to the correct systems.

It added: “If firms are able to meet these standards and undertake these activities from backup sites or with staff working from home, we have no objection to this.”

At the time of writing the number of cases in the UK was 85.

The FCA commented: “We are discussing with firms and trade associations any particular issues they may have and are working with them to resolve these.

“We want to understand the pressures they are facing and will be continuing our active dialogue with firms, institutions and industry bodies in the coming days and weeks. We will keep our guidance under review as necessary.”

Biba said it was yet to be contacted by the FCA about the coronavirus and broker preparations.

Travel

The trade body suggested most of the contact it received from members was about how the virus may impact travel insurance.

The Biba advice for member customers already in an affected area is: “We expect that consumers who had purchased travel insurance and travelled before the FCO [Foreign & Commonwealth Office] issued its advice on the respective areas listed above will be covered under the terms of their policy while in any of those areas including in Hubei province if they travelled there before the original advice was issued.

“If the travel insurance includes medical expenses, treatment costs for travellers who become unwell while overseas should be covered up to the limit in the policy subject to the terms and conditions stated in the policy. Please note that cover should operate even if the length of the trip is extended because of quarantine issues.”

Guidance on travel in the future stated: “For consumers who had purchased travel insurance before the FCO published advice against travelling to the regions above and had booked travel that included visiting or passing through the areas on lock-down, Biba would expect that they will be covered for any irrecoverable unused travel and accommodation costs if they are forced to cancel their trip and any necessary extra travel costs if they have to cut their trip short or rearrange the journey.”

Contingency

In addition the Association of British Insurers has issued guidance to insurers about how to respond to the crisis.

The Bank of England, which is working with the FCA on Covid-19 response, issued a comment from governor, Mark Carney, yesterday: “The Bank of England’s role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large but will ultimately be temporary.

“The Bank will take all necessary steps to support the UK economy and financial system, consistent with its statutory responsibilities.”

He also noted that the Prudential Regulation Committee (PRC) and its FMI supervisors are reviewing the contingency plans of banks, insurers and financial market infrastructure.

This includes assessments of operational risks and the ability of these firms to serve customers and markets with split teams and remote working.

In addition the Bank of England has had a series of discussions with the FCA around the potential impact of coronavirus.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.