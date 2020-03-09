Broking success: Gary Holland and Tom Butler, Schofield Insurance Brokers

Forging forward: Insurance Age meets Leeds-based Schofield Insurance Brokers’ Gary Holland (MD) and Tom Butler (director) who are certain an office move to Kirkstall Forge will help their business to grow further

▶ How did the broker originate?

Gary: Michael Schofield started the business in 1972 as a one man band. The office was opposite my school and by 1982 it got to a size where they needed some assistance. Michael knocked on the door at the school’s careers department and I got sent across. It is the classic ‘fell into insurance’ story.

It was the two of us and we moved the office to Yeadon in 1990. Sadly, in 1994, Michael died of motor neurone disease. We knew it was coming so we had started planning for the business to transfer. At around that time, Tom joined to help me with the business.

Tom: Since I joined – originally only to help out for a few weeks when Michael was ill and Gary had a broken leg – the business has grown and changed. We used to have an IFA but that moved out. Now we focus on a range of commercial insurance mainly for SMEs but we also have a personal book.

▶ What are your key business lines?

Gary: When Michael started the business, it was bits and bobs of car and house, and a few offices and a couple of commercial plans. Obviously, the more that we’ve grown the business, the more we’ve moved toward the corporate commercial-type sector and SME, which now represents at least 95% of our client base. We do some personal lines arising from our commercial relationships but we don’t go looking for it.

Tom: Location-wise, we’re looking at predominantly Yorkshire-based customers. We want to make sure we are local and independent and we can get to see our clients when they need us.

▶ Are all your clients local?

Gary: Having clients in London and Wales and Scotland is fine, but you can’t get to them if they have a problem easily. You can promise to come out the next day, but you’re probably not going to do better than that. With more local clients, we can address their problems and be there in half an hour to an hour if they have an issue.

Tom: We still ensure we speak to every client, however small, prior to renewal, so there’s always a conversation. It isn’t just an email renewal that goes out.

▶ You’re moving office soon. What was the thinking behind that?

Tom: We’re running out of space and we’re very segmented. When the staff grew to 14, we ended up spreading out throughout the building. Last year, we started to look for somewhere larger to try and bring them into one. We also wanted to look at improving staff wellbeing so people enjoy coming to work. Eventually, we settled on Kirkstall Forge.

Gary: The office is a new build and the space is open with lots of light and high ceilings. There is also the environmental and wellbeing piece. There is a café downstairs and a relaxed atmosphere in the building.

It’s about the simpler things that you need, like facilities and showers. The building also encourages car sharing, coming in on the train (which stops next door) or cycling in. There are bikes you can borrow and 100 cycle slots in the basement. There is even a dry cleaning service.

Tom: There is also a family connection to the area as one of my ancestors owned the forge that used to be here.

▶ How many staff do you have?

Gary: We have doubled in size since 2014. We’re looking at probably 10% growth in staff numbers a year and now have around 34 staff.

Tom: We’ve got a cracking team that we’ve been fortunate enough to bring on board and a great cross section of personalities with different backgrounds. It means that whenever the phone rings, there will always be someone who would be suited to help the caller.

In the next 12 months, we will be adding another two to three people and we’ll be looking for another exec, maybe two. Being at Kirkstall Forge is a key part of that growth. It will give us a larger catchment area and being a stone’s throw from the station means people are able to commute in more easily.

▶ How has broker consolidation affected Schofield?

Gary: We’re in an ever-changing market now and a lot of brokers have gone due to mergers and consolidation. It puts us in a prime position, really. Some clients with consolidated firms feel disenfranchised and might have suddenly lost contact with the person they deal with. We can capitalise on that.

Tom: It’s very apparent that suddenly these customers are without the person that they know and trust to do their insurance. That’s pretty good for us because we will go out and see them. We’ve had some significant wins the last 12 months where a broker has sold out to a larger broker and the client has moved to us.

▶ Is consolidation bad for the sector?

Tom: Based on service levels and choice for customers and choice locally, we are still surrounded by independent brokers – probably more than in other areas – but there are fewer of us.

▶ Are you regularly asked if you are for sale by consolidators?

Gary: All the time. We can’t go out the door without someone asking for a word. But we’re making our own path and still have plenty to offer, so we keep going.

Tom: It’s certainly not on the cards at the moment. We’re having too much fun.

▶ Do you offer risk management services?

Tom: We’re not of a size to have our own in-house white-labelled package but we do use a number of other independent companies. They’re introduced to clients and then ultimately the clients can choose.

▶ Do you ever use unrated markets?

Gary: We don’t like dealing with a non-rated, but if the client insists you take a view on it.

Tom: If they insist, it’ll go out with a big red label on it. It’s not a recommendation. If you’ve got a huge stack of business in those markets [and an unrated provider goes down], you end up with an awful lot of disappointed customers.

Gary: We work with all the major insurers. A lot of them still have a Leeds base. We have regular visits from the underwriters coming into the office so they have a face-to-face relationship with our staff.

▶ How long have you been with Broker Network?

Gary: Since about 1990. It helps us with accounts, marketing, PR and HR – HR is a huge thing. It’s about knowing that we can pick up the phone to compliance at Broker Network and get help. We don’t want to move – why would we change something that works? We’re also British Insurance Brokers’ Association members and that brings in a few enquiries through ‘Find a Broker’.

▶ How will you grow the business?

Gary: We have a five year lease at Kirkstall Forge so we will still be here. We’ve got the option to expand if we outgrow this space too. In five years, we’ll be aiming for 50 people, and we’re looking to grow GWP to £15m.