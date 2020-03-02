Broking break: And finally

My mentor / Why I chose insurance / Pet of the month / On the spot / Charity corner

My mentor

I had a mentor called Michael Smith. In terms of inspiration, the one thing that I always remember was his advice that when you are struggling to get the result that you want from a team of people, it is much easier to change your approach than it is to change their response. I guess the key thing is that however confident you are that you are correct, if you can’t take people with you, it is not going to happen. Maybe it’s an obvious point but it’s one that it does not hurt to remember.

I have coached a few people and find that giving your perspective to their issues can produce breakthrough moments. Not because I am especially brilliant, just because the same issues and problems repeat themselves and you know how it will play out. It does not always work that way, but it is quite gratifying when it does.

John Bibby, CEO, Ceta Insurance

Why I chose insurance

For me, insurance is all about relationships, professional values and trust. And, of course, it’s important that a job presents you with new challenges, pushes you to question and innovate, and is focused on delivering excellence for customers.

I’ve been very fortunate to find all of these things in the insurance sector. I’ve developed some fantastic relationships over the years, whilst enjoying the opportunity to work within a fast-paced, ever-changing industry.

Right at the start of my career I had a mantra instilled in me – “trust not tricks” – and I wouldn’t want to work within a business or industry where those values didn’t hold true. You have to absolutely believe in what you’re selling and the service you’re offering.

Sharon Beckett, CEO, Be Wiser

Pet of the month - Edie, Cuvva’s office dog

“Edie is a Maltese Shih Tzu who likes chasing squirrels but dislikes being alone in any room for any amount of time”

On the spot

▶ My most vivid dream was…

…that I was late, very lost and my phone was not working. I am told this might be a sign of stress, but I think it’s a sign that I am too often late and very often lost.

▶ I was last told off…

…by my teenage daughters. Apparently, most things I say, wear or do are embarrassing and result in me being reprimanded.

▶ My favourite podcast is…

…I have never listened to a podcast!

▶ My most recent gig was…

…the sensational Squeeze (supported by Heaven 17) at the Royal Albert Hall, with the casualty team at Allied World at Christmas.

▶ I was last scared when…

…I forgot my wedding anniversary, which I do not plan to do again.

▶ My favourite nostalgic sweet treat is…

…definitely flying saucers.

Rob Best, managing director, CLS Risk Solutions

Charity corner

Nottingham-based broker Russell Scanlan has presented £5,000 to the Alzheimer’s Society. The Society was Russell Scanlan’s chosen charity for 2019 and the company held various fundraising events throughout the year; including its annual charity quiz night at Trent Bridge, bake sales, holiday raffles and a Christmas Jumper day. Account handler Bridget Knowles also ran her first Robin Hood half-marathon, raising over £550 for the charity.

Bryan Banbury, Russell Scanlan’s MD, said: “Alzheimer’s Society is a brilliant charity which carries out vital work in supporting people with dementia. I’m delighted that we’ve been able to raise such a significant sum towards providing more support as well as funding much needed research.”