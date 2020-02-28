News analysis: Networks come under pressure

With Marsh merging its three networks under one banner and consolidation continuing to reduce the pool of potential broker members, Martin Friel investigates what the future holds for networks.

Broker networks have become such an accepted part of the insurance landscape that it is hard to imagine a time when they didn’t exist. Today, there are around 10 established players, employing a range of models, boasting around 1,500 members and owned by a range of organisations.

The landscape has, by and large, remained pretty steady over the last 15-20 years, but that has changed in the face of the latest round of consolidation, culminating in Marsh merging three networks – Bluefin Network, Purple Partnerships and Marsh ProBroker.

In addition, Compass was bought in 2018 by Bravo Group (the parent of Broker Network), and Cobra Network was taken into the PIB fold in 2019. Meanwhile, networks across the board have seen their membership picked off by consolidators.

In the beginning

To understand if this is the beginning of the end for networks, it is necessary to look back to understand what made them relevant in the first place.

“One of the big drivers was regulation,” said a former Broker Network employee.

“Brokers were starting to become heavily regulated and they didn’t know what to do. Grant Ellis (founder of Broker Network) also latched on to the fact that there was an ageing profile and that these brokers were just going to die off.”

Another who was around at the beginning was Sara Fardon, managing director of Willis Towers Watson Network. “Insurers were starting to pull back on agencies and there was a fear factor for brokers about access to market,” she commented.

The success of Broker Network and Willis in responding to these concerns prompted a dash to the network model, with Cobra, Bluefin, Ten, Brokerbility, Purple Partnerships, Marsh ProBroker, Momentum and Compass all entering the fray over the following 10-15 years.

These networks offered an ever-increasing range of services, including HR, marketing, accounts, compliance and IT support, and that is pretty much how they have remained – tweaked around the edges but with no real evolution.

But in a rapidly changing marketplace, how long can this largely unchanged model survive in the face of the consolidation onslaught?

We have lost our fair share of brokers to consolidators… But for everyone that sells, there is somebody who doesn’t want to be consolidated Sara Fardon

Consolidation

Brokerbility chairman Ashwin Mistry has been quite open about the impact consolidation has had on his network, but he insisted that a long-standing focus on quality and professionalism has meant little fallout from insurers.

“At our peak, we had about £600m in GWP through our 36 members, but we have had a number of high-profile exits over the last few years as a result of consolidation,” he said.

“We thought we needed to be at a certain level, but we have received continued support from insurers. They are receptive to market changes, and our ethics and philosophy still hold good. Even with a falling GWP, we get the same support,” Mistry added.

He argued that he wants Brokerbility to become an “incubator” for smaller brokers and the business is not alone in pursuing this strategy.

“We have lost our fair share of brokers to consolidators,” Willis’ Fardon confirmed.

“But for everyone that sells, there is somebody who doesn’t want to be consolidated, and out of it we have also got some really good opportunities.

“We want brokers [regardless of size] who have the potential to grow.”

For these two, focusing on a smaller number of members that are committed to growth seems to be an answer to the consolidation conundrum. But how do those who are consolidating and seeking scale remain relevant?

David Hopwood, head of the newly minted Marsh Networks, told Insurance Age that bringing the three networks together provides more, not less, choice for members.

“The reason for bringing the propositions together is simply to enable us to offer more of the facilities and services we provide to more brokers,” he said.

He added that, while the traditional reasons for joining a network remain valid (insurer facilities, tailored products and buying power), there is a growing focus on general business support.

“A good network should provide support for the business of the broker, easing some of the administrative burdens and, ultimately, leaving them with more time to look after their clients,” Hopwood said.

In recent years, this has extended to helping members get in on the consolidation act themselves: “We put the parties together and often they will prefer to sell to someone within the network.”

Consolidation within a network has been taken a step further by Bravo, which has set up a dedicated facility, Ethos, to buy members looking to sell. Made up of Broker Network and Compass, Bravo has by far the largest membership, with around 750 brokers.

But group CEO Des O’Connor argued that acquisition is not the core purpose of the network, merely an option that members had requested. He also said the reasons brokers still find networks attractive are the same as they’ve always been.

Networks: Who’s who Bravo Group houses Broker Network and Compass Broker Networks , which together have 750 members controlling £2.4bn in GWP .

houses and , which together have 750 members controlling £2.4bn in . Broker Network was first established in 1994 and was later brought together with Countrywide Network (formerly part of Open GI ) under mutual parent Towergate , in 2013. This combined network was bought from Ardonagh (formerly Towergate ) by Ardonagh backers HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners and moved under Bravo Group .

was first established in 1994 and was later brought together with (formerly part of ) under mutual parent , in 2013. This combined network was bought from (formerly ) by backers and and moved under . Compass was formed in 2013 following the acquisition of Giles by Gallagher in the same year and was later the subject of an MBO by John Lincoln in 2016. Two years later, it was bought by Bravo .

was formed in 2013 following the acquisition of by in the same year and was later the subject of an by John Lincoln in 2016. Two years later, it was bought by . Marsh Networks was formed in 2020 with the merger of Marsh ProBroker , Bluefin Network and Purple Partnership . The combined network has 280 members.

was formed in 2020 with the merger of , and . The combined network has 280 members. Ten Insurance was set up in 2005 as an alternative to the existing network model, focused upon creating AR s. It currently has around 108 members and is the only network to be employee-owned.

was set up in 2005 as an alternative to the existing network model, focused upon creating s. It currently has around 108 members and is the only network to be employee-owned. Cobra , set up in 2003, currently has around 104 members who control approximately £310m in GWP . One of the longest-established networks, it was bought by PIB in 2019.

, set up in 2003, currently has around 104 members who control approximately £310m in . One of the longest-established networks, it was bought by in 2019. Willis Network was set up in 1999 and currently has 88 members controlling around £450m GWP . It is one of the few networks not to have changed ownership over the years.

was set up in 1999 and currently has 88 members controlling around £450m . It is one of the few networks not to have changed ownership over the years. Momentum Broker Services was the second major AR network to appear, launching in 2010. It currently has 70 members who control £40m in GWP .

was the second major network to appear, launching in 2010. It currently has 70 members who control £40m in . Brokerbility, a company that has always tried to avoid the network label, was set up in 2006 and currently has 27 members controlling around £400m in GWP .

Regulation

For many smaller brokers with limited resources, a necessary focus on sales means that there is little time for the less immediate but equally important tasks.

“How are you going to manage in a very regulated environment, ensure the compliance regime is up to scratch, client money is working well and that your website is up to scratch?” O’Connor asked.

He added that regulation is as strong a driver towards network membership as it has ever been: “It’s not just general compliance – it’s keeping up with it.”

He believed that networks will remain relevant as long as customers want independent service, arguing that membership of a network helps ensure that remains the case.

“Brokers having their voices heard at insurers helps them to support the end consumer,” he said.

And having welcomed nearly 50 new members into the fold last year, it seems that this appeal is understood by regional brokers.

“Our role is to make sure we can take a small broker on their journey to becoming a large broker,” he noted, adding that he has seen “quite a reasonable influx of appointed representatives (ARs)” joining in the last year, mainly from AR networks.

Howard Pepper, MD of AR network Momentum Broker Solutions, said that this is often the natural path for ARs but that it works both ways.

“We think that the Momentum model works for brokers up to around £5m GWP. After that, direct authorisation might start to make sense, but it can still be marginal,” he continued.

“Equally, there are many directly authorised businesses that would certainly be better off as an AR of a suitable principal and we have converted a few.”

In Pepper’s view, consolidation of networks reduces options for members and prospects and finding the right fit will become harder as choice reduces.

Regardless of the approach they employ, networks seem comfortable enough with their propositions and their ability to survive. And while brokers may need their services, a network is only as viable as the insurer support it receives. But that too, in certain quarters at least, seems to be holding.

How are you going to manage in a very regulated environment, ensure the compliance regime is up to scratch, client money is working well and that your website is up to scratch? Des O’C onnor

Insurer support

“Networks are an accepted part of Axa’s distribution strategy,” said Nick Watson, director of distribution and trading at Axa Commercial Lines Intermediary.

He added that over the last five years, Axa has seen 5-10% growth from networks, which goes a long way to explaining why they are such a core part of that strategy.

“Profitability? Generally it’s been a positive experience for us,” he said.

“It is about reach. We, and any other insurer, are looking at the landscape and it still bears the same hallmarks of the past, with hundreds of independent brokers in towns all around the country and it is quite hard for them to get access to big insurers.”

Watson noted that it works both ways, with networks helping insurers provide the service proposition to those brokers that they’d like to.

“They are a natural home for brokers who want to remain independent and there is an attraction to that in a consolidating market,” he continued.

One of the early arguments for the value of networks was that they would reduce administration costs for insurers, but Watson disagreed that this should be the main focus.

For him, it is about distribution with the right partner brokers, aligning strategies and having a central point of contact and communication with potentially hundreds of brokers. But, equally, there is the element that many of the networks sold themselves upon in the first place – an alternative to that.

“They have to think about the way in which they sell themselves as a response to consolidation and if some of the networks get it right, they could be an antidote to consolidation,” he noted.

They [networks] have to think about the way in which they sell themselves as a response to consolidation and if some of the networks get it right, they could be an antidote to consolidation Nick Watson

Remaining valid

The original networks arrived and blossomed just before and during the first round of consolidation and the advent of regulation. Many of those organisations survive to this day (albeit under new ownership) and their focus on providing a viable alternative route to survival to the regional, independent broker remains as valid as it was 20 years ago.

Like many things in insurance, while the world around it changes and dynamics within it may shift, the fundamentals and the cyclical nature of it all remains the same.

And as long as that is the case, it seems that networks in all their forms will continue to be in demand for both members and insurers. The key for continued survival, it seems, is continued evolution.