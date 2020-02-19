Bollington announces third deal this year
Group has added £9m GWP and 19 staff with its purchase of Midlands-based CLA (Risk Solutions).
Bollington Insurance has bought broker CLA (Risk Solutions) for an undisclosed sum.
The purchase adds 19 staff, two offices, and more than £9m in GWP to Bollington.
It also pushes Bollington Insurance to more than £180m in GWP across the group.
The deal follows the acquisitions of Ashgrove Insurance Services in January 2020 and Prophet Trade Credit in February 2020.
Purchase
CLA is primarily a commercial broker specialising in haulage, transport, telematics, and property.
Bollington added that the West Midlands based firm has “a strong book of personal lines business”.
CLA trades out of Sutton Coldfield, close to Birmingham, and maintains a satellite office in Stafford.
Deal
Paul Moors, CEO of Bollington, commented: “With CLA Risk Solutions becoming the latest company to join our group, we are demonstrating our clear intent to sustainably grow the business in line with our clients’ needs.
“The balance of business at CLA complements our product offering and expands our regional presence. They are a good local broker with a reputation for delivering a tailored personal service. This makes them a good fit for our acquisition and growth model.
Adrian Littler, managing director of CLA, added: “Our clients can rest assured that this development adds strength to CLA’s relationships with insurers and trading partners, ushering in access to more products and services in the months ahead.”
