Polaris creates new standards for sharing economy products

The technology and standards organisation worked alongside sharing economy provider Pikl.

Polaris has announced new standards to cover short-term insurances in home and motor.

The technology and standards organisation said the standards were developed with input from sharing economy provider Pikl.

The standards have been agreed by the Polaris Electronic Trading Practices Group (ETPG).

Report

The collaboration between Polaris and Pikl followed a report published by Pikl in 2019.

The report stated that insurance firms were not identifying customers who let their properties short-term or used their cars for occasional commercial activity such as delivering parcels or food.

Pikl also highlighted a general lack of knowledge in the industry about the insurance requirements of the sharing economy.

Polaris

Vivek Banga, managing director of Polaris, commented: “HMRC estimates over 1m properties in the UK are being used for short-term property sharing.

“It’s therefore essential that insurers can identify which of their policyholders are looking to take advantage of such opportunities to ensure the cover being offered meets their demands and needs.

“The updates to the standards will enable insurers and brokers implementing these changes to be able to identify these risks and take informed decisions on how they underwrite them.”

Pikl

Louise Birritteri, CEO and founder of Pikl, added: “This represents a big step forward in the insurance market beginning to ensure customers’ demands and needs can be assessed and they are treated fairly when sharing.

“The introduction of a new question in the quote process to identify those customers who are short term letting will enable them to be directed to the right insurance coverage for their needs.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.