Movo Insurance set to pass 30 members

Exclusive: The business transformed from a broker to a network and franchise model last year.

Movo Insurance will reach 31 partners across its franchises and appointed representatives (ARs), Insurance Age can reveal.

The business, which currently comprises 7 franchises and 15 ARs, will reach the number in May 2020.

Movo will add two ARs in March, five in April, and two in May.

“At Movo, we are generating the independent broker,” network director Lea Cheesbrough told Insurance Age. “I’m really excited because I want to see more and more individuals come forward, set their businesses up, and take that journey forward.”

The business currently looks after £20m in gross written premium across its members.

Strategy

Cheesbrough sees Movo’s AR network as an incubator for brokers looking to set up their own businesses.

“We’re a nursery stage: people can stay with us if they want but we’re looking for those that want to spin off and go into being directly authorised,” she explained.

“At that point, when they are ready to step away from being part of Movo, we will help them with their FCA approval.”

With the network having been established last year, none of Movo’s ARs have reached that milestone yet.

Cheesbrough added that Movo does not take commission from members, instead choosing to charge a flat fee for membership.

“I didn’t see why I would ever build a model and then take 30-40% of their income from them,” she stated. “To me, that just felt wrong.”

History

Movo Insurance was originally set up as a broker by managing director Golan Lambranzi in 2010.

Last year, Lambranzi changed Movo into a network and franchise offering.

“He set up the AR network and made Movo’s five offices into ARs,” Cheesbrough detailed. “The original business has all been put into ARs.”

Cheesbrough, who had spent more than five years at Broker Network, then came on board to run the transformed business.

She continued: “Our network was born, effectively. We agreed that we would only look for brokers who can, from a technical and compliance perspective, run their own business.

“It’s a bit of a one woman crusade for independent regional broking because that’s what seems to be disappearing at the moment.”

A rebrand is set to be announced in April 2020 to mark ten years of the Movo name.

Networks

Cheesbrough remains optimistic regarding the recent mergers and alignments in the network space.

In March 2018, Broker Network owners HPS Investment Partners and Madison Dearborn Partners bought rival Compass, promising greater collaboration between the two networks.

Earlier this year, Insurance Age revealed that Marsh Commercial would be combining Marsh ProBroker, Bluefin and Purple Partnership into a single proposition titled Marsh Networks.

Movo Insurance is itself a member of the Bluefin network.

“Having a multi-network offering within one business is actually quite a powerful thing,” Cheesbrough commented. “Ultimately, whether you keep them separate or not, it’s about the people behind the networks.”

She continued: “The network space is very exciting right now. What you’re starting to see, certainly from our business model, is that insurers are genuinely interested in the brokers coming in because they now see it as a relationship for the long term.”

Bluefin

As a Bluefin member, Movo Insurance effectively manages an AR network within a broker network.

Cheesbrough told Insurance Age that the offerings of Movo and Bluefin are complementary and that the networks work together to help brokers.

“Bluefin pass leads to us because they can’t place ARs,” she stated. “If someone wants to be directly authorised in six to 12 months, I explain that I can put them in touch with Bluefin as a referral.”

Cheesbrough added: “We do try and help people. We’ve all got responsibilities to work together and not see it as a competitive thing.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.