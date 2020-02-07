Romero Group earnings rise in 2019
Broker posted rises in income and Ebitda of 10.5% and 11.7% respectively.
Romero Group has announced increases in income and Ebitda in financial results for the year ended 30 April 2019.
Commission and fee income at the broker rose 10.5% from £13.67m in 2018 to £15.10m in 2019.
The group’s adjusted Ebitda rose 11.7% from £3.67m to £4.10m over the same period.
The income and Ebitda figures in 2017 were £12.13m and £2.82m respectively.
Justin Romero-Trigo, Romero Group CEO, commented: “I’m proud of all our teams and what they’ve achieved this year, and in particular I’m very grateful to our fantastic clients and their continued support across the Group, as we wouldn’t be where we are without them.”
A statement from the Leeds-headquartered group added that it remains independent and that it has not accepted any external investment.
Group
Romero Group is made up of Romero Insurance Brokers, Club Insure, Booking Protect, JSV Events and recent acquisition We Are Wellbeing.
The income figure of £15.10m breaks down to: £8.7m at Romero Insurance Brokers, £4.0m at Club Insure, £1.9m at Booking Protect, and £0.5m at JSV events.
In 2018, the total of £13.67m broke down as: £8.14m at Romero Insurance Brokers, £3.90m at Club Insure, £1.37m at Booking Protect, and £0.26m at JSV events.
The broker employs 180 people across six offices in the UK, and manages more than £90m in premiums.
Announcements
As part of its results announcement, Romero Group revealed the appointment of Graham Coates as a non-executive director and its investment in We Are Wellbeing.
Coates, chief operating officer at Hamilton Fraser, had been working with the business as a consultant.
Start-up firm We Are Wellbeing will offer mental, physical, and financial wellbeing training to Romero staff and expects to extend the offering to Romero clients.
