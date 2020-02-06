Romero invests in wellbeing start-up

Head Lines: Announcement follows launch of Insurance Age’s ‘Head Lines’ campaign last month.

Romero Group has announced its investment in start-up We Are Wellbeing.

The employee wellbeing firm offers mental, physical and financial wellbeing training to businesses, and counts the NHS and the University of Manchester as clients.

Romero said the partnership helps address the image of broking as a “high stress environment” and an industry “often maligned for being high pressure”.

We Are Wellbeing will offers its services to Romero staff, and expects to extend this to Romero clients in due course.

Justin Romero-Trigo, CEO at Romero Group, commented: “For years we have made it our mission to support our staff in any way we can, and this new venture means not only can we deliver the best experience for our staff, we can also fly the flag for employee wellbeing for businesses up and down the country.”

Andy Romero-Birkbeck, founder and director of We Are Wellbeing, added: “It’s fantastic that we can be part of such a progressive business, using the Romero Group’s significant platform as a launching pad to grow We Are Wellbeing is an exciting time for all of us.

“Businesses across the country are starting to recognise the importance of investing in employee wellbeing, and we’re now perfectly positioned to support them.”

The news follows the launch of Insurance Age’s ‘Head Lines’ campaign in January 2020.

Head Lines aims to raise awareness of mental health issues within the insurance industry, and encourage senior executives to share their own stories.

Earlier this month, Claire Russell shared her own experience of mental health with Insurance Age. Russell is a broker with Perry Appleton and runs training organisation Mental Health in Business.

