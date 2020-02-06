Directors of bust Staveley Head paid themselves £600k in 2019

Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler also reorganised the collapsed firm and its share capital. As part of the reorganisation, it became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gelert Group and a £2m dividend was paid to Gelert.

Staveley Head, which fell into administration yesterday, transferred a dividend of £2m to Gelert Group in 2019.

Accounts for the broker also show that the directors Ashley Peters and Martin Tyler paid themselves £600,000 during the year.

In 2018, director remuneration was £400,000.

According to Companies House, Peters and Tyler are also directors of Gelert Group, which was incorporated in July 2019.

Capacity

Staveley Head, which provided motor cover, has been in trouble since its former capacity provider Qudos, which was unrated and based in Denmark, collapsed in 2018.

It originally replaced capacity with troubled unrated Danish provider Gefion.

However, that relationship also ended and it is believed Staveley Head was unable to find replacement capacity.

In September last year, Qudos and Gefion attempted to sue Staveley Head for £9m. Gefion terminated its relationship with Staveley Head in November 2019.

News broke yesterday (5 February) that Staveley Head had appointed Duff & Phelps as an administrator. The majority of its 85 staff were made redundant and Duff & Phelps is seeking to sell the remaining business and/or its book. Policy Plan, an appointed representative of Staveley Head, was also affected.

Duff & Phelps said the move was a result of solvency issues at the broker’s main insurer, which led to “an early and unexpected termination of the contractual arrangement which was in place”.

Gefion

However, Gefion hit back with a statement issued today (6 February).

The statement read: “Yesterday’s press statement, issued via the appointed administrators Duff & Phelps, stated that Gefion Insurance A/S prematurely terminated our contract with Staveley Head Limited as a result of our own financial issues. We take issue with this statement as it is inaccurate and misleading.

“Gefion Insurance A/S terminated the contract with Staveley Head Limited in accordance with contractual terms as a result of being unable to obtain reinsurer support due to the poor underwriting performance of Staveley Head Limited’s book of business.

“We have continued to support, in partnership with our reinsurers, better performing MGAs.”

The statement also referred to Gelert Group: “Gefion Insurance A/S also notes that Staveley Head Limited and Policy Plan Limited, an appointed representative of Staveley Head Limited, reorganised their share capital last year into a new group structure.”

It continued: “It is a real shame that hardworking people are losing their jobs in such circumstances.”

Insurance Age has approached Staveley Head for comment on the Gefion statement.

