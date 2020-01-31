The Insurance Age Podcast: 31 January 2020

Laurence Eastham and Ida Axling discuss the most popular news stories this week, including changes at Marsh Commercial and Hiscox moving 300 staff out of London.

News editor Ida Axling and commissioning editor Laurence Eastham take a closer look at the most read news stories of the week commencing 31 January 2020.

Top five news stories for the week:

1. Three become one as Marsh Commercial restructures networks business

2. Les Brewin to exit Marsh-owned Purple

3. Ardonagh eyes international growth

4. Hiscox commits to regions and moves 300 staff out of London

5. Gefion's solvency falls again after order from Danish regulator