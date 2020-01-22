Biba goes green for 2020

Trade body has announced a raft of initiatives to support “ethical and sustainable trading” as part of its manifesto.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has announced a number of green initiatives in its 2020 manifesto.

The trade body has issued five commitments and one call for action to support ethical and sustainable trading.

The manifesto, titled ‘Access’, was launched in the Houses of Parliament yesterday (21 January).

Mental health

As part of the manifesto, Biba acknowledged that “insurance broking can be a stressful environment”.

The trade body highlighted deadlines, claims, competition and regulation as contributing factors.

Steve White, CEO at Biba, stated: “We need to do more to achieve parity between physical and mental ill health in the workplace and so Biba is committed to providing Mental Health First Aid training for members during 2020.”

The commitment follows the launch of Insurance Age’s mental health campaign ‘Head Lines’ earlier this week.

The campaign calls on c-suite executives to talk about their own experiences with mental health.

Diversity

Biba stated its support of diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives and said it would promote Lloyd’s D&I toolkit going forward.

The toolkit was launched by Lloyd’s in September 2019 as part of the Dive In festival and Biba soon announced its support.

Biba said it “supports the insurance industry’s initiatives on D&I and has created a new Responsibility section on the Biba website covering D&I, wellbeing, careers, community and the environment”.

The manifesto reiterated the trade body’s commitment “to support and promote the Lloyd’s D&I toolkit that offers practical guidance to help businesses achieve their D&I goals and encourage dignity, inclusion and respect in the workplace”.

Conference

Biba also pledged to make its annual conference “greener than ever before” in 2020.

The trade body said it would use recyclable carpet, badges, and lanyards at the event.

Brochures will be printed using biodegradable materials and food wastage will be burned to create energy.

Biba chair Jonathan Evans stated: “The Biba conference and exhibition is an enormous industry event and we are committed to making it as sustainable as we possibly can.”

In October 2019, Biba announced that the theme of its 2020 conference would be ‘A Year to Pioneer’.

The event will be held on 13 and 14 May 2020 in Manchester Central.

Commitments

As part of its ethical and sustainable trading strategy, Biba announced that it would launch a new toolkit for members on green finance.

The trade body acknowledged the government’s green finance strategy, published in July 2019, and said “the government’s strategy aligns to the commitment made in our 2019 Manifesto to work with the FCA to promote sustainable finance”.

Biba also issued a call to action for the insurance sector to address opportunities for green repairs.

The manifesto states: “One of the biggest challenges regarding sustainability is the energy efficiency of buildings.

“When buildings suffer insured damage there is an opportunity to repair them in a way that lowers its environment impact.”

Biba suggested that green repairs for motor vehicles may soon be a priority for the sector.

