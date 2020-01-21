Biba focuses on access to insurance in 2020 manifesto

Manifesto includes 37 commitments and 29 calls for action across nine key areas including regulation, broker challenges, PI cover, Green Cards and IPT.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) launched its 2020 manifesto, titled ‘Access’, today (21 January).

The manifesto, split across nine chapters, particularly focuses on improving access to insurance, navigating Brexit, reforming regulation, and integrating advances in motor.

Steve White, CEO at Biba, commented: “A broker’s fundamental role is assisting customers with access to appropriate and suitable insurance yet brokers themselves also need access to insurance capacity for those more challenging risks.

“The UK insurance sector is facing innumerable changes, uncertainty and opportunity over the coming years, including access to the EU.”

Access

As part of its manifesto, Biba has identified nine areas that would benefit from more open access.

The trade body called on the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to provide more guidance to help brokers identify vulnerable customers as well as advise them.

John Glen MP, economic secretary to the Treasury, stated: “Brokers help people find the insurance they need, managing everything from terrorism insurance for businesses to travel insurance for individual consumers with serious medical conditions.

“Biba’s action on financial inclusion is helping vulnerable consumers access the insurance they need, and I urge them to continue this important work.”

Biba also noted a “severe shortage” of professional indemnity (PI) insurance for construction trades, saying that certain businesses were being forced to close as a result.

The manifesto includes a commitment to work with the government to push reforms in the sector.

Biba hopes to assist in a review of building regulations, implementing the Hackitt Report on reforming the regulatory system, simplifying the process for replacing unsafe cladding, and providing run-off cover where as a business does close.

Brexit

The manifesto also focused on the UK’s exit from the EU, currently scheduled for 31 January 2020.

Biba reiterated its desire for a “best in class free trade agreement with the EU27”, saying that such a deal could “guarantee” frictionless trade and replicate existing ‘passporting’ rights to trade in the EU.

The trade body also highlighted that the UK’s political declaration on leaving the EU is “silent” on the issue of UK drivers potentially requiring Green Cards to take their vehicles abroad.

White added: “Biba is also committing to help brokers prepare for Brexit and a means to access customers or risks in Europe if this is not explicit in the new trading relationship.”

Biba previously launched a ‘no deal’ Brexit guide in October 2019.

Regulation

Biba called on government ministers to enact “more proportional regulation” for the broking sector.

The trade body stated that broking is a “low-risk sector” and “the degree and nature of regulation require some finessing”.

White explained: “Our new research, undertaken with London Economics, into the comparative cost of regulation for UK insurance brokers revealed a number of concerning statistics.

“UK insurance brokers face one of the highest direct costs of regulation out of the 23 jurisdictions examined.

“For a sector that poses no systemic risk, this appears incongruous especially in light of previous comments by Conservative Ministers on regulation and the Tory Manifesto 2019.”

The 2020 manifesto requests that the government reintroduces an international competitiveness requirement for the FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA).

Biba also warned the FCA not to ban ‘auto-renewing’ and enforce ‘auto-switching’ as part of its investigation into dual pricing.

Motor

Addressing advances in motor, the trade body called on the government to provide IPT relief for young drivers using telematics policies.

Biba suggested the move may reverse the “reducing” numbers of telematics policies that it had potentially identified and improve road safety for all drivers.

The manifesto also highlighted that proposed data guidance from the European Data Protection Board may disrupt the use of dashcams in insurance.

The trade body expressed “concerns about the application, enforceability and implications for justice” of the guidance and warned that restricting dashcam usage “would negatively impact innocent victims”.

Biba also called on the government to allow for claims up to £5,000 to be processed through the new claims portal.

Manifesto

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba, commented: “Our aim is to aid our broker members ably help their customers.

“With this in mind we are looking to help them stay ahead of the risks and demands arising from economic, regulatory and market changes, with a hefty programme of guidance, liaison and support.

“We plan more good practice and technical guides as well as initiatives to assist brokers in developing sustainable trading, employee wellbeing and resource planning for the future.”

Biba chair Jonathan Evans added: “This Manifesto is evidence of the work being done to push forward broker issues.

“More importantly, it clearly highlights the good that can be done by working collaboratively.

“Now the hard work begins to deliver on the 37 commitments and 29 calls to action to help members and their customers.”

