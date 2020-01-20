Gallagher names North MD

Consolidator says the move follows a significant expansion of its regional branch network as a result of various acquisitions, including Stackhouse Poland.

Gallagher has named Peter Matthews as managing director of its North division.

The position encompasses the Midlands and North of England, as well as Scotland.

Matthews will be responsible for 20 offices, 600 employees and around £500m in GWP.

Gallagher’s North division also includes its construction, charities and care, and trade credit operations.

Career

The position is a promotion for Matthews, who was previously managing director of Midlands and Islands for Gallagher.

He joined the broker as a result of its acquisition of Oval for £199m in April 2014.

Previously, Matthews headed up a number of regional branches at Marsh.

Matthews has over 30 years’ experience in insurance.

Acquisitions

Gallagher said Matthews’ promotion follows significant enlargement of its regional branch network.

Gallagher UK Retail now has more than 70 branches as a result of various acquisitions.

Most recently, the broker acquired Stackhouse Poland for £264.5m in January 2019.

The purchase added 23 branches and 500 staff to Gallagher.

Strategy

Michael Rea, CEO of Gallagher UK Retail, commented: “Peter has played an important role in my leadership team since joining and we start 2020 with significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

“We are continuing to invest in, and build our regional presence and capabilities, and Peter will make an excellent leader for the teams in the Midlands, North and Scotland.

“With Peter’s energy and enthusiastic and client focus, Gallagher is well placed to deliver our growth aspirations.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.