Romero and Qlaims partner on commercial property support

Broker can now offer claims support and loss recovery insurance to commercial property clients.

Romero Insurance Brokers has announced a partnership with Qlaims Insurance.

The partnership enables Romero to offer claims support to its commercial property clients.

Clients and staff at the broker will be able to track live progress of claims using the MGA’s QlaimsTrak software.

The companies will also liaise during surge events, such as flooding.

Losses
As part of the partnership, Romero will offer loss recovery insurance from Qlaims across its brands.

The broker pledged that loss adjusters will review commercial property claims of more than £5,000 “within hours” and also negotiate claims on behalf of clients.

Simon Mabb, managing director at Romero, commented: “From our perspective, claims are an opportunity to shine. Especially when so many brokers shrug it off as someone else’s problem.”

Partnership
He continued: “Partnering with Qlaims will give our clients access to a strong bench of technical and expert advice, ultimately strengthening the team that fights their corner and gets their claim paid faster.”

Mike Keating, chief development officer at Qlaims, added: “We’re delighted to partner with Romero. We set up the business to help independent brokers be heroes for their clients and will do just that for Simon and the team.”

The MGA was established in November 2019 with capacity provided by HSB Engineering Insurance.

