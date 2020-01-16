Vizion establishes health and fine art divisions

Matthew Howells and Peter Bownes-Johnson join the broker as partners.

Vizion has announced the creation of two new divisions, Vizion Health and Vizion Fine Art.

The divisions will be led by Matthew Howells and Peter Bownes-Johnson respectively.

Howells joins as founding partner of Vizion Health and will be responsible for client relationships and developing partnerships with Vizion’s Introducer network. He most recently worked at Baker Hudson Health.

Bownes-Johnson joins as founding partner of Vizion Fine Art. Vizion describes him as “a well-known and respected figure in the wider world of fine art globally”. He was previously fine art consultant at a Lloyd’s broker.

Vizion operates a model where partners are added on a joint ownership basis. The firm offers partners a loan for their first year of operations under the Vizion brand.

The addition of Howells and Bownes-Johnson brings Vizion’s total number of partners to ten.

Expansion

Howells commented: “This is a wonderful opportunity to join such a great team and to grow my own business with the guidance and support of such an experienced group of people.

“Healthcare is a natural fit for Vizion’s existing client base, both commercial and private, and the structure gives us a great opportunity to grow the business.”

Bownes-Johnson added: “I was impressed with the model and the people who run it right from the first meeting.

“We will specialise in both private and commercial art insurance and in line with Vizion’s wider values, put the customer at the heart of everything we do.”

Partners

John Sims, managing director at Vizion, stated: “Finding the right people with a strong market reputation and the ability to attract clients isn’t easy.

“We are always looking for new partners and the continued consolidation in the market means there are many disaffected people who are considering a change.”

