MCL restructures Irish operation amid Brexit uncertainty
Motor broker MCL relocates and registers Irish operation to Swords, Dublin to enable it to continue trading as normal following UK’s EU exit.
MCL InsureTech, formerly MCL Insurance, has set up an office in Swords, Dublin as a separate entity to its Coleraine headquarters in Northern Ireland.
MCL, which is the name behind online insurance brands Its4women, 25plus and Boxymo, said the move would create 40 jobs in Swords and represent an investment of £3m in the Irish economy.
Safeguard
According to a statement, the company services around €70m of gross written premium and 90,000 customers in Ireland. That business was originally processed at its County Londonderry base but the firm, which has operated from Coleraine for 10 years, is keen to safeguard it whether there is a hard or soft exit.
Managing director, Gary McClarty, commented: “The threat of a hard Brexit has forced us to set a mechanism in place to protect our EU business and in this case it has resulted in the launch of a new Irish entity based in Dublin and unfortunately the loss of €70m worth of business to the Northern Ireland economy.
“This office will allow us to operate in the Single Market and access the 500 million people in that market. Unfortunately, after Brexit, when the UK becomes in effect a third country, any passporting rules that NI was privy to will no longer apply.”
Regulation
The Swords centre has been approved as an entity by the Central Bank of Ireland.
McClarty said that he did not foresee any job losses in his NI business but said any new business and products for the larger European markets will be routed through the new Swords base.
“Now that we are authorised by the Central Bank there are exciting times ahead for our business in the South. We will be launching a range of new products and services that will benefit the Swords and wider area in terms of employment for now and in years to come.”
MCL InsureTech in Coleraine has serviced the whole of Ireland for the past decade. During that time, it has tripled its staff numbers there to 102. Those staff will continue working at the Co. Londonderry base, which will trade as normal following the opening of the Swords office.
MCL is the latest in a string of organisations to register either an Irish or other EU entity in order to mitigate the uncertainty around passporting and Brexit.
