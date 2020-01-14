Banks-owned Somerset Bridge to sell Business Choice Direct
Group had held a 51% stake in Business Choice Direct since it was spun out in 2016.
Somerset Bridge Insurance Services has announced the sale of Business Choice Direct Insurance Services to Lloyd and Whyte Group for an undisclosed sum.
Business Choice Direct, Somerset Bridge’s commercial insurance subsidiary, has turnover of more than £6m and profit before tax of around £1m. Its policy count stands at 26,000.
The business was first established in 2013 and was carved out as a subsidiary company in 2016, with Somerset Bridge holding a 51% stake.
Somerset Bridge Group said the sale would allow the group to focus on its private motor insurance businesses. The business trades under Go Skippy, Vavista and Debenhams.
Background
Somerset Bridge was launched as an MGA by Arron Banks’ broking group Eldon Insurance in 2016.
At the time, the firm said Somerset Bridge would help diversify the group’s panel of insurers.
Sister publication Post revealed that Eldon Insurance would rebrand as Somerset Bridge in November 2019.
The move followed ongoing controversy regarding the company’s involvement in the UK’s referendum on European Union membership.
In February 2019, the Information Commissioner’s Office fined Eldon Insurance £60,000 for breaches of electronic marketing laws.
The regulator said that Eldon Insurance had unlawfully provided customer details for the sending of 300,000 political marketing messages.
