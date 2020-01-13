Bruce Stevenson posts ‘record’ turnover for 2019

Broker credited growth to renewable energy, social housing, and food and drink.

Edinburgh-based Bruce Stevenson has reported “record” turnover of £7.76m for the year ended 31 August 2019.

The figure marks growth of 8.4% over the £7.16m total reported for 2018.

Profit before tax at Bruce Stevenson grew 30.6% from £519,000 to £677,000.

A strategic report filed on Companies House said the results had “exceeded expectation” and were achieved “against the backdrop of a major IT system change during the year”.

The report added that the business is “currently trading ahead of our budgeted projections” for 2020.

Reaction

Edward Bruce, CEO at Bruce Stevenson, commented: “2019 was a challenging year for businesses in Scotland and across the UK and many of our clients were not immune to feeling the pain.

“In uncertain times, we have benefited from providing security and reassurance for our customers and this has translated to a strong set of results.

“We will continue to focus on our customers, our people and our relationships with insurers nationwide to ensure we stay ahead of the curve.”

Mark Dallas, finance director at Bruce Stevenson, added: “We grew all of our main financial metrics – revenue, operating profit, net assets and GWP – in 2018/2019 and have made a strong start to the current year.”

Sectors

The broker, which now employs 100 people across five offices, stated that gross written premium (GWP) had risen from £33m to £36m.

GWP was previously reported as £25m in 2015 and £29m in 2017.

Bruce Stevenson credited the growth to its main sectors – renewable energy and social housing – as well as the food and drink industry.

The broker said it remains committed to commercial, property, private client, art, and farming and estates.

Bruce added: “The firm is now making a name for itself over a wide range of sectors not only in Scotland but across the UK and we’ll be looking to build on this position over the next couple of years.”

Growth

Bruce Stevenson also highlighted its organic growth since being founded in 1981, saying it had invested in both people and technology.

In October 2018, however, the broker bought Turriff-based Youngson Insurance Consultants for an undisclosed sum.

The deal added £2.5m in GWP and seven members of staff to Bruce Stevenson.

At the time, Bruce said the broker would consider additional acquisitions where “they can add expertise and geographic spread to our overall proposition.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.