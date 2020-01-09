Lifesure moves into commercial with fresh broker launch

Barnes Commercial Insurance Broker has been set up by the firm as a separate business to focus on medium-sized SMEs and professions.

St Neots-based Lifesure, which specialises in the personal lines leisure and caravan space, has set up a commercial-focused broker.

Barnes Commercial Insurance Broker has been developed as a separate entity with its own Financial Conduct Authority registration number.

Lifesure MD Paul Reid, who will lead Barnes with commercial director Nick Long, told Insurance Age that the new organisation would be targeting medium-sized SMEs and “won’t be a man and van play”.

Reid first indicated Lifesure was planning a commercial move to Insurance Age in 2018.

He explained that Barnes will be targeting all professions with a Chartered Institute, such as architects and vets.

Staff

Barnes, which is currently based at the Lifesure office, has hired four broking staff, including sales manager Montrose Bill.

Bill commented: “We’re delighted to officially announce the launch of Barnes. We felt the industry was crying out for a new commercial insurance operation with a strong and experienced team of experts behind it that truly understand the niche sectors they operate in.

“Our team of specialists at Barnes can identify problems faced by specific sectors and recommend the best tailored products to protect the business and its assets.”

Insurers

Reid indicated that the broker has a separate insurer panel to Lifesure and that the panel includes composites such as Axa, Aviva and Allianz along with more specialist providers. The panel is made up of 24 insurers.

The business currently specialises in accountancy, GPs, dentists, catteries and kennels, dog walkers and groomers, vet surgeries, scientific research and technology, well-being and care and nursing homes. There are plans to expand into new industries and grow the team of account executives in 2020 to provide a personal service to customers.

The business is being funded by the Barnes family. Lifesure was originally founded by Colin Barnes in 1971.

Reid explained that he hoped the business would recruit three or four more staff this summer with the headcount going up to 35 in ten years. He also revealed that the five-year GWP forecast was £6-7m.

