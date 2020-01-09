SSP adds Policyfast to e-trading platform

Provider specialises in insurance for food and hospitality businesses.

Software house SSP and provider Policyfast have announced a partnership to provide brokers with access to food and hospitality insurances.

Policyfast’s products will now be available through SSP’s commercial e-trading platform.

The provider offers quotes for businesses including restaurants, takeaways, cafes, pubs, bars, and caterers.

Policyfast became part of Jensten Group following a management buyout in June 2018.

Partnership

Simon Taylor, managing director at Policyfast, commented: “By partnering with SSP we are offering brokers another way to trade with us, in addition to our web portal, email and face-to-face. They can come to us in whichever way they prefer, while also saving them time and money.

“This is part of our wider drive to make it as easy as possible to trade with Policyfast, across our full range of products.”

Claire Faulding, head of keychoice and commercial e-trading at SSP, added: “As a provider of niche and standard products, Policyfast can offer brokers using SSP software with a more competitive and wider range of quotes to choose from, helping them to grow their business.”

