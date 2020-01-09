SSP adds Policyfast to e-trading platform
Provider specialises in insurance for food and hospitality businesses.
Software house SSP and provider Policyfast have announced a partnership to provide brokers with access to food and hospitality insurances.
Policyfast’s products will now be available through SSP’s commercial e-trading platform.
The provider offers quotes for businesses including restaurants, takeaways, cafes, pubs, bars, and caterers.
Policyfast became part of Jensten Group following a management buyout in June 2018.
Partnership
Simon Taylor, managing director at Policyfast, commented: “By partnering with SSP we are offering brokers another way to trade with us, in addition to our web portal, email and face-to-face. They can come to us in whichever way they prefer, while also saving them time and money.
“This is part of our wider drive to make it as easy as possible to trade with Policyfast, across our full range of products.”
Claire Faulding, head of keychoice and commercial e-trading at SSP, added: “As a provider of niche and standard products, Policyfast can offer brokers using SSP software with a more competitive and wider range of quotes to choose from, helping them to grow their business.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]uk
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Neon Underwriting placed into run-off
- Amanda Blanc’s latest role announced
- FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct
- Gefion meets €5m liquidity deadline
- Bollington buys SME specialist Ashgrove Insurance Services
- Amanda Blanc joins bicycle specialist Laka
- GRP’s £68m acquisition spree revealed