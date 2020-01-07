Tysers to absorb RFIB following acquisition
Deal to purchase parent company Risk Transfer Group has now completed.
Tysers has completed its acquisition of Lloyd’s broker RFIB.
The deal covered the purchase of Risk Transfer Group, the principal parent company of RFIB.
Tysers stated that integration plans are already underway and that it aims to combine operations with RFIB within the year.
The firm claimed that the addition of RFIB’s wholesale capabilities would “further enhance Tysers’ expertise and product offering”.
Vision
Jason Collins, co-head of Tysers Broking, commented: “This acquisition furthers our vision to become the leading independent specialist broker in the UK.
“Our combination [with RFIB] positions us well for the benefit of both our clients and markets.”
Steven Beard, CEO at Risk Transfer Group, added: “We have a shared goal of being the leading independent specialist.
“This joining of forces will improve the breadth of services we can provide to our clients and provides an attractive proposition to the market.”
Background
Integro Insurance Brokers has traded under the Tysers brand in the UK since July 2019.
This followed Integro’s purchase of parent company Hawkes Bay in March 2018 – a deal which completed three months later.
In November 2019, Andrew Behrends announced that he would step down as group CEO of Integro due to personal reasons.
The company said it had begun searching for a UK-based replacement.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Neon Underwriting placed into run-off
- GRP’s £68m acquisition spree revealed
- Gefion meets €5m liquidity deadline
- Sharon Beckett becomes CEO of Be Wiser
- Bollington buys SME specialist Ashgrove Insurance Services
- Amanda Blanc joins bicycle specialist Laka
- FCA warns insurance managers to tackle misconduct