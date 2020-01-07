Tysers to absorb RFIB following acquisition

Deal to purchase parent company Risk Transfer Group has now completed.

Tysers has completed its acquisition of Lloyd’s broker RFIB.

The deal covered the purchase of Risk Transfer Group, the principal parent company of RFIB.

Tysers stated that integration plans are already underway and that it aims to combine operations with RFIB within the year.

The firm claimed that the addition of RFIB’s wholesale capabilities would “further enhance Tysers’ expertise and product offering”.

Vision

Jason Collins, co-head of Tysers Broking, commented: “This acquisition furthers our vision to become the leading independent specialist broker in the UK.

“Our combination [with RFIB] positions us well for the benefit of both our clients and markets.”

Steven Beard, CEO at Risk Transfer Group, added: “We have a shared goal of being the leading independent specialist.

“This joining of forces will improve the breadth of services we can provide to our clients and provides an attractive proposition to the market.”

Background

Integro Insurance Brokers has traded under the Tysers brand in the UK since July 2019.

This followed Integro’s purchase of parent company Hawkes Bay in March 2018 – a deal which completed three months later.

In November 2019, Andrew Behrends announced that he would step down as group CEO of Integro due to personal reasons.

The company said it had begun searching for a UK-based replacement.

