Aston Lark announces Irish CEO and CFO

Firm poised to make further acquisitions in Ireland under new leadership.

Aston Lark has announced the creation of two executive board positions in Ireland.

Robert Kennedy will join as CEO Ireland and Mark Nolan will join as CFO Ireland in March 2020, subject to regulatory approval.

Most recently, Kennedy was head of sales and distribution at Aviva Ireland for six years. He also spent time at Aon and RSA.

Nolan was financial controller at AA Ireland. He is a chartered accountant and specialised in insurance and banking during his time at Deloitte.

Background

Aston Lark entered the Irish market with the acquisition of Dublin-based broker Robertson Low in January 2019.

This was later followed by a deal to buy Wright Insurance Brokers in Ireland in December 2019.

As part of today’s (6 January) announcement, Kennedy and Nolan will join the boards of both firms.

Andy Low, managing director at Robertson Low, will now become executive chairman at the firm.

Tony Wright and Breda Wright, founders of Wright Insurance Brokers, will remain on the company’s board.

Potential

Peter Blanc, group CEO at Aston Lark, commented: “I look forward to welcoming Robert and Mark to the team to help drive our ambition for growth. They will both bring their extensive leadership experience to bear as we look to fulfil our potential in Ireland.

“This is an important stage in Aston Lark’s development plans to create the leading quality independent insurance broking business in Ireland.”

Kennedy added: “I am delighted to be joining Aston Lark to build on the fantastic work of Andy Low, Tony Wright and Breda Wright.

“I am in the enviable position of having a great team already in place and I look forward to working with the team to realise Aston Lark’s ambition for Ireland through a combination of organic growth and acquiring like-minded brokers”.

