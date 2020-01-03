Insurance Age

Sure Thing! posts £2.1m loss for 2019

Money
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Losses went down for the motor provider in final full year results ahead of Policy Expert buying the broker in June 2019.

Sure Thing! results for 2019 have shown decreasing losses for the brand.

The numbers, covering the year ending 31 March 2019, showed a loss of £2.1m. In 2018, losses hit £2.4m.

Sure Thing! has now posted losses for five years in a row.

Turnover for the broker also fell slightly from £6.7m in 2018 to £6.4m last year.

Operating losses were reduced to £111,000 from £1.9m in 2018.

In a results document, directors stated that “losses have been budgeted for in the company’s infancy”.

Gross written premium was reported to have gone up to £34.4m (2018: £32.0m) and customer count increased to 84,975 from 76,362 in the previous year.

Deal
The results, posted to Companies House, preceded Sure Thing! being bought by Policy Expert, part of QMetrics Group, for an undisclosed sum in June 2019.

The deal saw founder Brendan Devine exit the business along with commercial director Stevie Sutherland and underwriting director Kevin Kiernan.

Devine created the business in 2014 to provide cover for people with higher premiums than usual.

Since the deal, Policy Expert has revealed it will rebrand Sure Thing! in line with Policy Expert and is also seeking to remodel the business.

Adam Powell, who took over as CEO following the deal, told Insurance Age last year: “Everything we’ve done at Policy Expert has always been data driven and that’s what we need to do with the Sure Thing! model as well.

“I’m pretty confident that within twelve months, the Sure Thing! business will feel and start to behave like a different business from where it’s been so far.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

More on Broker

Podcast

Most read

  1. Mike Crane becomes L&G GI CEO as Allianz completes LV and L&G deals
  2. GRP reaffirms acquisition strategy despite £17.9m loss
  3. Blog: Is insurance picking up the bill for outdated building regulations?
  4. Blog: Optimising business relationships in 2020
  5. Christmas Q&A with Tim Ryan and David Williams
  6. Optio buys terrorism specialist Newbridge from Castel
  7. Christmas Q&A with Michael Lawrence and Simon Mabb

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: