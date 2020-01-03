Sure Thing! posts £2.1m loss for 2019
Losses went down for the motor provider in final full year results ahead of Policy Expert buying the broker in June 2019.
Sure Thing! results for 2019 have shown decreasing losses for the brand.
The numbers, covering the year ending 31 March 2019, showed a loss of £2.1m. In 2018, losses hit £2.4m.
Sure Thing! has now posted losses for five years in a row.
Turnover for the broker also fell slightly from £6.7m in 2018 to £6.4m last year.
Operating losses were reduced to £111,000 from £1.9m in 2018.
In a results document, directors stated that “losses have been budgeted for in the company’s infancy”.
Gross written premium was reported to have gone up to £34.4m (2018: £32.0m) and customer count increased to 84,975 from 76,362 in the previous year.
Deal
The results, posted to Companies House, preceded Sure Thing! being bought by Policy Expert, part of QMetrics Group, for an undisclosed sum in June 2019.
The deal saw founder Brendan Devine exit the business along with commercial director Stevie Sutherland and underwriting director Kevin Kiernan.
Devine created the business in 2014 to provide cover for people with higher premiums than usual.
Since the deal, Policy Expert has revealed it will rebrand Sure Thing! in line with Policy Expert and is also seeking to remodel the business.
Adam Powell, who took over as CEO following the deal, told Insurance Age last year: “Everything we’ve done at Policy Expert has always been data driven and that’s what we need to do with the Sure Thing! model as well.
“I’m pretty confident that within twelve months, the Sure Thing! business will feel and start to behave like a different business from where it’s been so far.”
