Blog: Optimising business relationships in 2020

Anthony Gruppo, CEO at Marsh Commercial, discusses the changes that brokers can make to their businesses in 2020.

As we enter 2020, it is important to reflect on what has been achieved over the past year and what to strive for going forward. The world is changing; business sectors are evolving and insurance broking is no exception.

While the pillars of running a business — culture and operations — each undergo transformation, the most significant impact on client benefits and growth comes from the sum of their parts.

Exploring the relationships between these parts and optimising the ways in which they work together is essential for unlocking their full potential and helping an organisation become stronger, faster and more agile.

Workplace and clients

The first relationship is between a workforce and its clients.

Today, organisations are multi-faceted and harder to define using traditional labels. Consider Ocado, a self-proclaimed tech business rather than retailer. Add to this changing work patterns such as flexible and remote working, and you’re faced with a new, diverse modern organisation with a plethora of vulnerabilities — both known and unknown.

Having a relatable team of experts with different skillsets and backgrounds complements the clients’ environment. Their ability to keep abreast of changing risk profiles is necessary for a business landscape that is in constant flux.

Technology and people

The second relationship is the interaction between technology and people.

Organisations are looking to reach customers in new convenient and efficient ways, which requires embracing technology and innovation that enhances the customer experience. This isn’t a ‘one and done’ exercise – the technological journey requires continuous, constructive dialogue. Only then can an organisation invest in the right digital solutions that will provide the appropriate knowledge and resources to serve their clients.

Access to data has never been more important than in today’s business environment. However, accessing the right data at the right time, and using the gleaned insights for decision making, are the skills that will set apart the strongest insurance brokers.

Organisation and employees

The third connection is between an organisation and the people it employs.

There is currently a much sharper focus on workplace balance and employee well-being. Today’s colleagues want real and tangible opportunities for career progression and professional development. They also want to be able to bring their whole selves to work every day and feel encouraged by their peers.

Organisations must therefore adopt measures to address a wide spectrum of needs for their colleagues – both professional and personal — which go beyond salary and status.

When colleagues are embedded within an inclusive, supportive culture where they are treated as individuals and rewarded for delivering value, their workplace experience is a positive one — and this translates into the world-class services they provide.

Simplification

To truly optimise these interdependent relationships and provide a seamless client service, the organisational structure needs to be simplified.

This provides the space and scope to strengthen brand identity for clients and colleagues alike. It also makes it easier for advisers to seek out and utilise the resources and knowledge available to them in order to deliver for their clients.

In today’s interconnected world, organisations are seeking access to world-class solutions from service providers they trust and can rely on to get the job done properly.

If the broking houses of the future are to succeed, they must do the difficult work of shedding the layers that prevent them from keeping pace with the world around them, both internally and externally.

Anthony Gruppo is CEO at Marsh Commercial