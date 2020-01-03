Optio buys terrorism specialist Newbridge from Castel
Newbridge was founded in 2015 as part of Castel’s MGA formation platform.
Optio Group has bought London-based Newbridge Risk Partners from Castel Underwriting Agencies for an undisclosed sum.
Newbridge launched on Castel’s MGA formation platform in 2015, and specialises in writing political violence and terrorism cover in emerging markets.
Founders Chris Kirby and Henry Buchanan will join Optio with immediate effect.
Kevin Hastings, CEO at Optio, stated: “Huge opportunity exists in distributing Newbridge’s products to our core markets, particularly the US via Optio’s well-established channels, and we look forward to working with them to realise its full potential as part of Optio.”
Background
The purchase adds Newbridge to Optio’s portfolio of Ascent Underwriting, Cove Programs and Lloyd’s broker Bay Risk Services.
Optio was created by the merger of Cove Programs and Ascent in September 2018.
The company believes the acquisition of Newbridge will complement the political risk proposition that it launched the following month.
Optio operates in the US via Cove Programs Insurance Services, a California-based surplus lines intermediary.
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Broker
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 6 December 2019
Siân Barton and Laurence Eastham discuss the week's most popular news stories, including the return of Amanda Blanc and the launch of Cuvva's new motor product.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Mike Crane becomes L&G GI CEO as Allianz completes LV and L&G deals
- GRP reaffirms acquisition strategy despite £17.9m loss
- Blog: Is insurance picking up the bill for outdated building regulations?
- Christmas Q&A with Tim Ryan and David Williams
- Blog: Optimising business relationships in 2020
- Christmas Q&A with Michael Lawrence and Simon Mabb
- Christmas Q&A with Sarah Mallaby and Peter Blanc