Optio buys terrorism specialist Newbridge from Castel

Newbridge was founded in 2015 as part of Castel’s MGA formation platform.

Optio Group has bought London-based Newbridge Risk Partners from Castel Underwriting Agencies for an undisclosed sum.

Newbridge launched on Castel’s MGA formation platform in 2015, and specialises in writing political violence and terrorism cover in emerging markets.

Founders Chris Kirby and Henry Buchanan will join Optio with immediate effect.

Kevin Hastings, CEO at Optio, stated: “Huge opportunity exists in distributing Newbridge’s products to our core markets, particularly the US via Optio’s well-established channels, and we look forward to working with them to realise its full potential as part of Optio.”

Background

The purchase adds Newbridge to Optio’s portfolio of Ascent Underwriting, Cove Programs and Lloyd’s broker Bay Risk Services.

Optio was created by the merger of Cove Programs and Ascent in September 2018.

The company believes the acquisition of Newbridge will complement the political risk proposition that it launched the following month.

Optio operates in the US via Cove Programs Insurance Services, a California-based surplus lines intermediary.

