GRP reaffirms acquisition strategy despite £17.9m loss

Accounting procedures and acquisition costs blamed as turnover and operating profit grow 48% and 173% respectively.

GRP has posted a loss before tax of £17.9m for the year ending 31 March 2019.

The figure is an improvement from the £20.1m loss reported over 2017-18.

The company blamed the figure on the accounting treatment of GRP’s financing costs, amortisation of goodwill, and acquisition costs.

Turnover grew 48% from £75.9m to £112.1m over the period. Operating profit at GRP rose 173% from £10.2m to £27.8m.

Peter Cullum, chairman at GRP, commented: “We are now one of the UK’s leading SME focused insurance intermediary groups with national scale and coverage.

“Our track record of outstanding growth is underpinned by a proven M&A and organic growth strategy supported by a unique data led platform and high-performance culture.”

The business looks after close to £800m in GWP across 300,000 clients.

Acquisitions

GRP explained that acquisitions completed near the end of 2018-19 were only partially reflected in the reported figures.

The group completed five deals in the first three months of the year, and the number would rise to 18 by the end of 2019.

Mike Bruce, managing director at GRP, said the number of acquisitions in the group’s retail division had increased by 45% in 2019.

He continued: “We remain fully focused on growth through acquisition and integration of regional brokers, MGAs, portfolios and teams, and high-quality third-party financing remains in place to support GRP’s capital base and to invest in further expansion.

“Our model, which empowers our hub businesses to leverage their local and market relationships to deliver local ‘spoke’ acquisitions, means that our pipeline is stronger than ever, underlining the continuing attraction to broking entrepreneurs of GRP’s owner-driver philosophy.”

The group has made 53 acquisitions since it started trading in 2013.

Divisions

GRP also discussed the performance of its three divisions over 2018-19.

Bruce claimed that the group’s MGA division now generates GWP in excess of £120m.

The acquisitions of Camberford and U-Sure in 2018 were highlighted as contributors to the figure, and four further MGA deals were made during 2019.

Bruce outlined that GRP is looking to purchase “quality specialist MGAs which focus on attractive niche markets”.

In its specialty division, the merger of Lloyd’s brokers Lonmar and Ropner in August 2018 was highlighted as generating significant “cost synergies”.

Comment

Cullum concluded: “GRP has continued to set the pace during the course of 2018, maintaining our strong track record on acquisitions and delivering the fruits of our investment in integration.

“Providing our clients with effective risk solutions and great service is at the heart of our model. We buy quality businesses with strong retention rates and good underwriting results, and then enhance their proposition through access to group products, insurer relationships, technology and operational support.

“Our 2018-19 results attest to GRP’s strength in depth across all three operating divisions and I am confident that our experienced management team, supported by our 1,600 employees, will sustain this growth during the next phase.”

Sale

In August 2019, Insurance Age learned that GRP and private equity backer Penta Capital Investment were exploring options for partial sale and reinvestment.

A number of sources suggested that Evercore had been appointed to lead the process. Cullum had previously enlisted Evercore when looking to sell fellow consolidator Towergate in 2014.

Sister publication Post reported in December that GRP was in talks with private equity investors Searchlight and Apax Partners, with Evercore handling the discussions.

GRP declined to comment.

