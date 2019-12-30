Christmas Q&A with Michael Lawrence and Simon Mabb

Michael Lawrence, broker distribution and underwriting director at LV, considers the headlines of 2019 and Simon Mabb, group managing director at Romero Insurance Brokers, predicts those of 2020.

2019 reflections with Michael Lawrence, broker distribution and underwriting director at LV

Which insurance issue has defined 2019?

Three key issues – the Financial Conduct Authority’s investigation into fair pricing, the Ogden discount rate change and delays to the injury reforms.

What has been the year’s most surprising moment in insurance?

The level at which the Ogden discount rate was set – I think most market participants had expected a move to a positive or at least neutral rate.

Which product launch has made the most impact?

Obviously, I’d like to say “anything that LV has done” but being more generalist, I think the market is responding to the different ways and channels that customers are seeking to buy and it’s good to see a number of innovative solutions.

How has technology changed insurance this year?

There are more and more digital propositions that help provide the best and smoothest journey for customers.

What has been your biggest professional achievement in 2019?

It’s hard to single any one thing out anyway – there are many parts that add up to the sum. Our people have achieved and delivered many fantastic things throughout the year and if I’ve played a part in that, then I’m proud to share in those achievements.

2020 predictions with Simon Mabb, group managing director at Romero Insurance Brokers

What issue will define general insurance in 2020?

Dual pricing has to be high on the list. I can’t see the issue getting pushed under the carpet for much longer. This will have an effect on insurer pricing models and they will need to factor it in, which will take time to understand.

I can see this having an impact in market pricing in general, potentially driving higher pricing for all in some classes of business.

Do you expect the market for broker acquisitions to be more active or less?

We are now in a new era of consolidation of the consolidators. I think the deals will continue but we will see more large deals occur in 2020.

How do you think the Financial Conduct Authority will rule on dual pricing?

Sadly, I think the FCA will probably hit this hard and potentially over-regulate because, as an industry, we haven’t been able to control it ourselves. We should probably look no further than ourselves for the reasons for this.

Which lines of business will have the most challenging year?

Financial lines and large property would be my guess. Capacity is restricted in some areas which is driving some of these issues. However, we are good at finding solutions so one person’s nightmare is another’s opportunity.

What overlooked trend in insurance will gain greater prominence in 2020?

Employee well-being is starting to make its way up the agenda, as is mental health.