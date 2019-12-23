Acturis takes Rees Astley from Open GI

Software provider promised the Wales-based broker long-term value and resiliency.

Rees Astley Insurance Brokers has selected Acturis as its software provider.

The Wales-based broker had previously been using Open GI software.

Acturis said Rees Astley made the switch to “add long-term value and resiliency to the firm”.

Jeff McCracken, sales and marketing director at Acturis, commented: “We are excited to welcome Rees Astley as a partner.

“We look forwards to working with the team at Rees Astley to realise their digital transformation, now that they have the technical capabilities in place.”

Choice

Steve Sadler, director at Rees Astley, added: “We have only known one computer system and it was deeply embedded in our business, so it was a big decision for us to move to Acturis.

“Compared to the old system, Acturis offers us exciting opportunities and we look forward to working with our new partner.”

Rees Astley employs 50 people across offices in Aberystwyth, Newtown and Shrewsbury.

The independent broker has operated for 50 years and is also a member of Willis Towers Watson Networks.

Background

The signing of Rees Astley marks another recent win for Acturis.

Last week, the software provider announced a deal with Endsleigh to look after the broker’s student possessions, landlord, and non-standard home propositions.

In July 2019, Acturis replaced Open GI as the software provider for three brokerages.

Howard Insurance Services, JRT Insurance Brokers, and R McGee Insurance Broker all chose the software provider to supply their core systems.

At the time, Acturis claimed it had more than 20,000 users.

