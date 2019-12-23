Christmas Q&A with Alastair Christopherson

Alastair Christopherson, group managing director at The County Group, shares his reflections on 2019 and how brokers should be preparing for the year ahead.

2019 reflections

Which insurance issue has defined 2019?

Preparing for the senior managers and certification regime has been the big thing for brokers this year, as well as ongoing continuity issues for an ageing broking population.

What has been the year’s most surprising moment in insurance?

The continued movement of senior executives within the established insurance company market, which creates instability each year.

Which product launch has made the most impact?

No major product launches have influenced our business in 2019 but we have received scheme updates and directional change that has improved service offerings to both our business and our clients.

How has technology changed insurance this year?

The technology sector has not been radically relaunched but has dripped improvements into already improving insurer and broker digital interactions.

What has been your biggest professional achievement in 2019?

I was promoted to become managing director of The County Group in 2019 which has been a fantastic journey so far.

I am sure we will continue our development in the years to come as we are not close to reaching our potential with our unique business model.

2020 predictions

What issue will define general insurance in 2020?

The year will be defined by market capacity, solvency and hopefully a government that has the ability to push through positive change in a country that has been in limbo for some years now.

Do you expect the market for broker acquisitions to be more active or less?

I expect acquisitions to continue for some time as we have a basic continuity issue within our business sector that is here to stay.

Only a small proportion of brokers are actually selling each year, yet we have an ageing marketplace with increased regulation and investment needs.

How do you think the Financial Conduct Authority will rule on dual pricing?

Dual pricing has been an issue for the sector for many years and has been on the FCA radar but no real solution has been found to date.

Which lines of business will have the most challenging year?

Professional risks, from a product point of view, and also high-risk capacity limitations, as challenges originating at Lloyd’s have now moved into the general market.

What overlooked trend in insurance will gain greater prominence in 2020?

I believe that motor rates have been suppressed for some time and, with the re-insurance season in full flow and the exiting of certain capacity from the market, a reduction in flexibility will follow and thus an increase in rate.

Alastair Christopherson is group managing director at The County Group