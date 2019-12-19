Endsleigh and Acturis announce personal lines partnership

Endsleigh’s five-year contract with rival software provider SSP, signed in May 2018, is unaffected by the deal.

Acturis has announced a partnership with Endsleigh Insurance to support the delivery of certain personal lines products.

Endsleigh relaunched its student possessions offering on Acturis platforms today (19 December), with landlord and non-standard home propositions expected to follow soon.

The software provider claimed that it had migrated the student possessions business from Endsleigh’s in-house legacy systems to its platforms within four months.

Acturis also stated that its systems will provide Endsleigh with mobile web journeys, online renewals, personalised pricing, anti-fraud screening, zero touch migration and back-end automation.

Comment

Justin Dirkin, chief information officer at Endsleigh, commented: “A digital gadget and student possessions proposition is a core part our strategy for transforming and growing Endsleigh.

“We need to thank the Endsleigh and Acturis teams for coming together and delivering with pace and professionalism.”

Jim Lorimer, director of personal lines at Acturis, added: “Our capability to deliver for Endsleigh reflects the ongoing investment in our personal lines proposition.

“We look forwards to working with the Endsleigh team on other elements of their transformation.”

Background

In May 2018, Endsleigh announced that it had begun using SSP Broking as part of a five-year contract with the provider.

SSP said the system would assist Endsleigh in risk selection, pricing, fraud detection, validation, and data enrichment.

Following today’s announcement, SSP and Endsleigh owner A-Plan both confirmed to Insurance Age that the companies were still working together and that Endsleigh had not signed an exclusive deal with any software provider.

Insurance Age understands that SSP specifically looks after Endsleigh’s personal lines home and motor products.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.