2019 in review: November's top stories

The closure of 14 branches by Marsh Commercial caught the attention of readers in November, as Insurance Age announced the Top 100 independent brokers for 2019.

Branch closures at Marsh Commercial caught the attention of readers in November 2019. Insurance Age named the 14 offices set to be closed, including four that will be shuttered by the end of the year. The Top 100 Independent Brokers for 2019 were also revealed.