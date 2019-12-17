Christmas Q&A with Michael Rea

The CEO of UK retail at Gallagher tells Insurance Age his highlights of 2019.

2019 reflections

Which insurance issue has defined 2019?

The mega-merger of Marsh and JLT was certainly a big change in the broker landscape.

At Gallagher, we clearly benefited from the acquisition of JLT aerospace after the competition commission intervened.

Transactions of this size are few and far between, and the subsequent ripples as a result of the deal are still being felt.

What has been your biggest professional achievement in 2019?

Gallagher retail has had a transformational year in 2019. The acquisition of Stackhouse Poland in particular has been a game-changer in terms of people, size and scale – and was successfully integrated in record time. That’s the achievement I am most proud of.

2020 predictions

What issue will define general insurance in 2020?

Looking ahead to 2020, insurer profitability will be a big issue next year. The uncertain economy – along with claims inflation, regulatory changes, and a decrease in risk appetite in some lines – is likely to put significant strain on current pricing.

The voice of our brokers in communicating with our clients, explaining the changing market conditions, will be critical.

Do you expect the market for broker acquisitions to be more active or less?

I expect acquisitions to continue in 2020, although the mix may change in terms of the size of the businesses being acquired.

The majority of consolidators have now been consolidated, so it’s likely that acquisitions will focus more on niche businesses.

At Gallagher, we plan to continue M&A activity and we are building a pipeline of opportunities for 2020.

Which lines of business will have the most challenging year?

We’ve already seen the market become more challenging in 2019, and the lines currently affected are likely to continue to be tough in 2020. Particular lines to highlight would be directors and officers, professional indemnity, fleet and haulage.

However, when the market is like this, the role of the broker is even more important in terms of ensuring the client has the right cover in place at the right cost.

What overlooked trend in insurance will gain greater prominence in 2020?

The battle for talent is likely to gain more prominence – both recruiting and also retaining great people.

With an ageing dynamic in our sector, we need to invest in the younger generation, and ‘grow our own’ schemes and in-house mentoring will be a real focus for Gallagher in 2020.

Michael Rea is CEO, UK retail at Gallagher