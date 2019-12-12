GRP silent as potential buyers named
Searchlight and Apax Partners are believed to be in talks with the consolidator over taking a stake in the business.
Global Risk Partners (GRP) has discussed a possible majority stake deal with three private equity providers according to reports.
Sister title Post revealed that GRP was in talks with Searchlight and Apax Partners with Evercore leading the process. Cinven is believed to have withdrawn from talks.
Insurance Age reported earlier this year that the consolidator was exploring sale and reinvestment options. It is believed current investors may be seeking to dilute their stake but not exit completely.
GRP declined to comment.
Investment
The broking group, founded by Peter Cullum, has been backed by Penta Capital Investment since 2013.
Penta Capital has invested in GRP twice as long as its two previous general insurance assets which were specialist professional indemnity MGA PI Direct/Martello (invested in August 2004, divested in November 2006 at 2.5 times cost of investment) and Esure (invested in February 2010, divested in March 2013 generating a realised money multiple of 3.3 times investment).
Back in August it was suggested that a number of private equity businesses would look at the broking group.
Searchlight could not be reached by Insurance Age and Cinven and Apax Partners declined to comment.
