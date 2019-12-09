PIB acquires motor specialist Cooper Solutions

Firm has provided a daily rate insurance product through PIB-owned Cooke & Mason since 2004.

PIB Group has announced the acquisition of Barford-based Cooper Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

The firm, founded in 2001, provides a “portfolio of online solutions for the retail automotive industry”.

Owners Barry Cooper and Peter Cooper, as well as all 34 of their employees, will remain with the business following completion of the deal.

Barry Cooper commented: “We’re delighted that PIB is investing in us, and we are looking forward to providing our clients with access to a broader range of products and services through PIB.

“We place high value on the relationships we have with our customers, many of whom have been with us since our inception.”

Product

Cooper Solutions offers a web-based fleet management system that can track all vehicle movements within a dealership. It also includes the provision of daily rate insurance for customer courtesy, demonstration, and rental car loans.

PIB stated that Cooper’s daily rate insurance product has been provided through PIB-owned Cooke & Mason since 2004. The group purchased Cooke & Mason in February 2016.

Brendan McManus, CEO at PIB Group, stated: “I’m very pleased to welcome the team at Cooper Solutions, who have worked closely with our experts at Cooke and Mason for almost 15 years.

“Their proven expertise in providing digital solutions to the automotive industry will open up new conversations and opportunities for our clients at Cooke & Mason.

“Likewise, we look forward to providing Cooper Solutions clients with further specialist advice and support from across the Group.”

Purchases

PIB has made 24 acquisitions since 2016 and now employs around 1,400 people.

On Friday (6 December), the group announced the acquisition of CMR Insurance Services and health and safety consultancy Sue Smith Ltd.

Most notably, PIB bought the Cobra group of companies in June 2019, as revealed by Insurance Age.

McManus continued: “PIB is only four years old and we have been growing every year since we formed. We have acquired some fantastic businesses and 2019 has been another successful year thanks to the hard work and dedication of all our people.”

