PIB makes double acquisition announcement

Group will purchase CMR Insurance Services and Sue Smith Ltd subject to regulatory approval.

PIB Group has announced the acquisitions of CMR Insurance Services and Sue Smith Ltd for undisclosed sums.

CMR provides managed credit insurance policies, as well as claims and debt collection services, for firms selling in the UK and abroad. PIB said the company tailors solutions and support for firms irrespective of size or sector.

The firm carries about £3m in gross written premium and employs 12 staff.

Christian Hoy, co-founder of CMR, commented: “Our team strives to provide the highest standard of service to our clients and we have achieved strong growth performance in recent years.

“We are excited to join PIB in the next stage of our evolution and contribute to the Group’s long-term ambitions.”

A spokesperson for PIB told Insurance Age that there are no immediate plans to make any changes at the business.

Acquisition

PIB described Sue Smith Ltd as a small health and safety consultancy. The business will be integrated as part of PIB’s risk management division, aiming to provide continuity of service for clients.

Brendan McManus, CEO at PIB Group, stated: “I’m delighted to welcome on board all our newest colleagues to PIB Group who are joining at an exciting time in our journey.

“We look forward to supporting their growth with client service at the core.”

Background

Today’s (6 December) announcement continues an acquisitive year for PIB Group.

In June 2019, Insurance Age revealed that PIB had agreed a deal to purchase the Cobra group of companies, bringing GWP at the group to £900m.

McManus later told Insurance Age that he would be keeping the Cobra brand.

The deal followed the purchase of Ireland-headquartered MGA Optis Insurance in February.

PIB is currently seeking new long-term financial investment after the commitments of existing backer The Carlyle Group end in 2021.

